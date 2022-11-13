ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez inactive vs. Bears, Derrick Barnes likely to start

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
CHICAGO - Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears because of an elbow injury he suffered last week.

Rodriguez hurt his right elbow in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers when he was hit by teammate Kerby Joseph. Rodriguez returned to the game with a brace on his elbow, but played sparingly over the final three quarters.

He practiced on a limited basis this week, and the Lions elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis from the practice squad to the gameday roster Saturday to take Rodriguez's place.

A sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Rodriguez has started all eight games this season and leads the Lions with five tackles for loss.

Derrick Barnes, who had a career-high 12 tackles against the Packers, is expected to start in Rodriguez's place.

Receiver Josh Reynolds (back), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), defensive backs Chase Lucas (ankle) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant also are inactive for the Lions, who are looking for their first road win under coach Dan Campbell.

Receiver Trinity Benson, who signed off the Denver Broncos' practice squad this week, is active for the Lions (2-6).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

