Nations vow unified response to North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried as "a very significant escalation" of the war. The exact circumstances of the fatal explosion were unclear, including...
Biden, Xi aim to 'manage' differences
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including who fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia, but he convened an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders who were in Indonesia for another summit. It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Russia denied any involvement. Biden pledged support for an investigation Poland said it was conducting.
Donald Trump's New Applause Line Is Pure Authoritarianism
The former president said he doesn’t know if the American public is ready to impose the death penalty for dealing drugs. He’s probably right.
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
Unvaccinated Djokovic set to receive Australian visa
MELBOURNE, Australia — A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp....
Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference that opened Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of...
