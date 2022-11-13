Read full article on original website
HBO Max Releases Season 2 Trailer For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max is bringing back an acclaimed comedy series for Season 2. Sort Of returns to the platform on Thursday, December 1 and will premiere two weekly episodes through December 22. It's a bit of a switch up from Season 1, where things still adhered to the old Netflix binge model. However, Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo's comedy has managed to flourish between CBC and HBO Max. The series was nominated for a Peabody Award and quickly got a second helping green lighted by CBC Gem. You can check out the trailer for this season right here down below!
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima
Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".
Is The Walking Dead Finale on AMC+ Early?
It's been over 12 years since The Walking Dead first premiered and fans are getting ready to say goodbye as the show's 11th and final season nears its end. The series finale, "Rest in Peace," is set to air on November 20th and folks are eager to find out how things will wrap up after all this time. New episodes of the show have been dropping early on AMC+, but that won't be the case for the finale. The episode won't drop on the streaming site until it airs on AMC.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Chainsaw Man Episode 6 Promo Released: Watch
Chainsaw Man will make its return shortly with a new chapter in tow, and it seems the update will be a big one. After all, Denji and his squad are out on a new mission, and their hunt for the Eternity Devil is bound to take more turns. That much is promised, and if you don't believe as much, you can check out the promo for episode six to see why fans are convinced.
The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Marvel Releases New Iron Man Trailer
Someone is out to kill Tony Stark in a new trailer for Invincible Iron Man. Just as one era of Iron Man comics comes to an end, another begins. Today sees the release of Iron Man #25, writer Christopher Cantwell's final issue of the series. The oversized 650th issue ends with a look ahead to the relaunch of Invincible Iron Man by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. Marvel is also releasing an I Am Iron Man series by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. As for Invincible Iron Man, a trailer for the title previews the drama in store for the Armored Avenger.
Attack on Titan Fan Reimagines the Show's Best Fights in Epic Shorts
Attack on Titan's final episodes are arriving next year, and while the Scout Regiment has seen their fair share of terrifying encounters in the four seasons of the anime adaptation, one fan is taking the opportunity to take a trip to the past by combining some of the biggest battles in one animated short. Thanks to the series' dark subject matter, nearly all the battles have been life-or-death for our heroes and this will be the case when the Survey Corps finally makes their way to Eren Jaeger in next year's grand finale.
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
Andor Episode 11 Ending Is Crushing Rogue One Fans Emotionally
Andor continues to be a standout achievement in both Star Wars storytelling and prestige TV, and the ending of Episode 11 was no different. Andor is now coming down to its final two episodes, so the ending of its penultimate episode (no. 11) was indeed a moment that needed to propel Cassian Andor on his ultimate trajectory toward the finale. Not only did we get that, we also got a deeply powerful character moment (and performance from Diego Luna) whose power resonates all the way down to Andor's final moment in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Hit SYFY Series Gets Episodes Cut From New Season
One of SYFY's fan-favorite series just got a shocking update ahead of its third season. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Resident Alien's upcoming season will only have eight episodes, instead of the previously-reported twelve-episode renewal. It is currently unknown when the new batch of episodes will premiere. The series is led by Alan Tudyk, with an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.
New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date
Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
Will DC Abandon the Multiverse Strategy in Film and TV?
Historically, DC Comics have had used the concept of a multiverse more, and with more success, than their competitors at Marvel. It's arguably one of the only areas where DC has routinely outperformed Marvel, and has been a key part of the storytelling as DC moved to live-action with the "Arrowverse," The CW's interconnected universe of superhero shows that included Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and more. In the recent past, even the feature films have gotten in on the action a little bit, with Ezra Miller's Flash appearing in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event and multiverse travel reported as the key plot of The Flash, out next year.
Netflix's Ad Plan May Lose Some of Anime's Top Shows Soon
Netflix has rolled out its new plan, and the ad-centric tier has become a hot topic. With its cheaper price, plenty of netizens are trying out the subscription. However, the tier doesn't include all the content Netflix has to offer, and a new report suggests several major anime series will be removed from ad plans because of NHK.
One Piece Reveals SPOILER Is Still Alive
One Piece has been around for decades, and by now, fans should expect the unexpected from the Grand Line. Time and again, the series has surprised fans with life-or-death choices. In fact, some of its twists have even revealed certain characters have died or are still alive despite what they thought. And now, it seems another one of these surprises has cropped up.
The Walking Dead Showrunner on Lydia's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. Love bites, especially for Lydia (Cassady McClincy). In Sunday's "Family," Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia, and her new boyfriend Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Whisperer their way through a walker herd with Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati), who may be Oceanside's only survivors. Still rattled by their encounter with the "climber" strain of variant walkers, Aaron's group gets caught in the herd when Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) calls in a "B-17": a false flag for the military to shepherd the swarm towards the city and put the Commonwealth on lockdown.
Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sparks Speculation Over Black Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile since its new movie dropped this spring, but fans haven't gone anywhere. The community is as big as ever, and it is always on the hunt for updates. As the manga preps its next arc, all eyes are on Shueisha as the publisher is keeping Goku out of sight these days. But thanks to a new announcement, fans are wondering whether Black Frieza has a surprise in store for them this holiday.
