Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 6 West Morris vs. No. 10 Old Tappan: North, Group 3 football semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Group 3 state semifinal features teams with contrasting styles. West Morris, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, runs a Wing-T offense and has ran the ball a whopping 501 times this season versus 80 pass attempts. No. 10 Old Tappan has thrown it 160 times and ran it 276 times.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
No. 13 Holy Spirit vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B semifinal football preview
Defending Non-Public B champion Red Bank Catholic is playing its best football of 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North, Group 1 football semifinal preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central though Week 11
The Big Central Conference has two teams still standing as the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament reaches the groups semifinals stage this weekend at Franklin and Cherokee high schools. A quick glance at the conference’s various statistical leaders listed below gives at least some indication as to why they have...
N.J.’s Anthony Bowens, AEW’s 1st openly gay wrestling champ, chats before homecoming show
In the ring, Anthony Bowens screams at a decibel suitable only for professional wrestlers and jet engines. But as the Nutley native discusses his rise to fame — as one half of All Elite Wrestling tag team duo The Acclaimed, with Max Caster — a soft voice comes through over Zoom.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season
Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Devils stomp Canadiens 5-1, win 10th straight game | 3 takeaways
In a pre-game media session in Montreal on Tuesday, Jack Hughes was asked what the Devils could do to “gain more consistency” in a full 60-minute game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff finally seeing results in N.J. – and says it’s starting ‘to feel like home’
Devils coach Lindy Ruff is used to instant success. When he took the Sabres job in 1997-98, he guided Buffalo’s core of Miroslav Satan, Alexei Zhitnik and Donald Audette to the Eastern Conference finals in his first year and three subsequent playoff appearances – including a Stanley Cup finals run – after that. When the Stars hired him in 2013-14, he led them to the playoffs in two of his four seasons.
North Carolina’s Simeon Wilcher, Duke’s Mackenzie Mgbako sign Letters of Intent together at Roselle Catholic
Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players signed their National Letters of Intent together on Tuesday at Roselle Catholic High School. North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher and Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako both signed together at the school, as did...
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
The Last Waltz continues an annual Thanksgiving tradition with 29 musical guests at White Eagle Hall
Every year before Thanksgiving, Hudson County’s finest musicians gather to perform “The Last Waltz,” which is having its 9th annual performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at White Eagle Hall. The show’s name comes from the famous Last Waltz concert by The Band, which was held on Thanksgiving...
Dance ensemble to bring West African experience to two different stages this weekend
Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Music and Audio Technology Department will host two performances by the Kofago Dance Ensemble at the Earl W. Byrd Center Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, at noon and 1:30 p.m. Another performance of the show will take place at White Eagle Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
Finding music where you might not expect it | Testa
We look beyond the typical concert venue today for shows to check out over the next couple of weeks around Hudson County in places you might not expect to find music. Bergenline Productions, a broadcasting and media production company based in West New York, boasts an impressive mission statement: “Bline Productions is committed to providing the absolute best and most unforgettable experiences in Hudson County.”
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
How Yankees’ deal with Anthony Rizzo improve chances with Aaron Judge | Klapisch
There were major developments in the Yankees universe on Tuesday – not that there’s any other kind during the Hot Stove season – but the fact that they drew a straight line to Aaron Judge merits an asterisk. Actually, make that two. First, Anthony Rizzo signed a...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0