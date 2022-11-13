ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season

Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff finally seeing results in N.J. – and says it’s starting ‘to feel like home’

Devils coach Lindy Ruff is used to instant success. When he took the Sabres job in 1997-98, he guided Buffalo’s core of Miroslav Satan, Alexei Zhitnik and Donald Audette to the Eastern Conference finals in his first year and three subsequent playoff appearances – including a Stanley Cup finals run – after that. When the Stars hired him in 2013-14, he led them to the playoffs in two of his four seasons.
Finding music where you might not expect it | Testa

We look beyond the typical concert venue today for shows to check out over the next couple of weeks around Hudson County in places you might not expect to find music. Bergenline Productions, a broadcasting and media production company based in West New York, boasts an impressive mission statement: “Bline Productions is committed to providing the absolute best and most unforgettable experiences in Hudson County.”
