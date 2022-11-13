ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session.
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
HuffPost

Trump Wants Mitch McConnell Impeached Over Debt Ceiling Plans

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president, demanded Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suffer the same fate if he plays ball with Democrats on the debt ceiling. Trump, speaking to conservative radio host John Fredericks about the idea, suggested Democrats must “have something” on McConnell, but did not...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

GOP one seat away from controlling House

Republicans are just one seat away from the 218 they need to retake control of the House of Representatives. The big picture: Democrats have already gained control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire. Republicans entered the midterms needing five seats to win House...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Axios

