Florida Man Chugs 2 Beers In Under 30 Seconds at EPCOT, Removes Shirt, and Almost Falls From Skyliner Platform During Skirmish with Police
An intoxicated Florida man chugged two beers in less than 30 seconds at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It would not take long for the rest of his visit to Disney World to unravel. Chase Holderby sounded friendly at first as he offered handshakes and high-fives to everyone...
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
Tower of Terror – Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
You may end up in the 5th dimension after experiencing the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, if not then you can say you did with this Beyond the 5th Dimension short sleeved t-shirt. Tower of Terror Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt (Adult) – $29.99. We found...
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Available at Walt Disney World
A little over a year ago, to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Disney introduced Vault Collection merchandise. New items are still being introduced, like this 20th Anniversary Walt Disney World short sleeve t-shirt we found at Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt...
Guest Jumps Out of Time Machine Vehicle to Sit with Animatronics Aboard Spaceship Earth at EPCOT
In what seems to be becoming a pattern of guests going out of bounds while at Disney Parks, a guest was caught on video today jumping out of his Spaceship Earth time machine and sitting with an animatronic during a ride stop. Twitter user @pharmd23 shared the video of the...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets
Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales to Resume Today
Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The Inspire, Believe, and Imagine passes will be available beginning no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT this morning. The Enchant Key is available for renewals only at this time. Visit the Disneyland website here to join the queue to purchase a...
BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Global Dream Ship
We previously reported a rumor that stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion by Disney Cruise Line and Meyer Werft. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship...
Tokyo Disney Resort Floats Possible Return of Annual Passports on Weekdays Only
As Tokyo Disney Resort and Japan as a whole slowly emerges from a world dominated by COVID-19 restrictions, the Oriental Land Company is still searching for its own exit strategy to bring the parks back to normality. And despite its long absence, they’ve publicly floated a new answer to making their guest count a bit more balanced — the return of Annual Passports.
PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort
The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Wins 2022 TEA Thea Award
Today, the Themed Entertainment Association announced the winners of their annual Thea Awards, which are given for excellence in themed entertainment design for experiences worldwide. While Universal was a big winner for their new park in Beijing, Disney did sneak away with two awards — including one for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser!
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Grinch Meet and Greet Returns for the Holidays to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
He’s a mean one, but he’s still everyone’s favorite meet and greet during the holidays! The Grinch meet-and-greet has returned to Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. From now through January 1, you can meet the Grinch at Honk Honkers in Seuss Landing. This meet-and-greet is in a new location this year, decked out as the Grinch’s lair on Mount Crumpit.
REVIEW: Celebrate Life Day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge With NEW ‘Destran Ice Cap’ Cream Cheese Soda at Disneyland
A new winter drink has debuted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Ronto Roasters is now serving the non-alcoholic Destran Ice Cap. The drink is named after Destra, one of the two moons of Batuu (the other being Valara). Destran Ice Cap – $6.49 or $12.19 with Glow...
PHOTOS: New ‘Coming Soon’ Signage Added to Construction Walls at Adventureland Treehouse in Disneyland
Last week we reported that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.” Now, new signage has been erected along the construction walls that surround the project. New...
PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance
The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/8/22 (Trying Holiday Snacks, New Limited Edition Pins and Christmas Merchandise Arrive, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We have a fun day planned at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re planning on trying as many holiday treats we can today. We’ll also be on the lookout for any new merchandise, so let’s get started. Tonight is...
PHOTOS, FULL SHOW VIDEO: ‘Believe… in Holiday Magic’ Fireworks Spectacular Returns to Disneyland for the Holidays With MagicBand+ Interaction
This past Friday, “Believe… in Holiday Magic” nighttime fireworks show returned to Disneyland for the holiday season. The show, which runs through January 8, 2023, is a pyrotechnical spectacle. The sky overhead Sleeping Beauty Castle lights up with a colorful display of fireworks. As with select shows...
REVIEW: New Winter Menu from Kinopio’s Cafe in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan
Okey-dokey, it’s time for the holidays, and it turns out even Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom celebrate Christmas! This year for the very first holiday season at Super Nintendo World, Kinopio’s Cafe is serving up a few special winter items that we just had to try. So grab your Power-Up Band and join us as we chow down on the latest grub from Chef Toad (or Chef Kinopio, as he’s known here in Japan).
