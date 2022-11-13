ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Available at Walt Disney World

A little over a year ago, to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Disney introduced Vault Collection merchandise. New items are still being introduced, like this 20th Anniversary Walt Disney World short sleeve t-shirt we found at Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets

Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales to Resume Today

Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The Inspire, Believe, and Imagine passes will be available beginning no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT this morning. The Enchant Key is available for renewals only at this time. Visit the Disneyland website here to join the queue to purchase a...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Global Dream Ship

We previously reported a rumor that stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion by Disney Cruise Line and Meyer Werft. With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship...
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Floats Possible Return of Annual Passports on Weekdays Only

As Tokyo Disney Resort and Japan as a whole slowly emerges from a world dominated by COVID-19 restrictions, the Oriental Land Company is still searching for its own exit strategy to bring the parks back to normality. And despite its long absence, they’ve publicly floated a new answer to making their guest count a bit more balanced — the return of Annual Passports.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort

The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Wins 2022 TEA Thea Award

Today, the Themed Entertainment Association announced the winners of their annual Thea Awards, which are given for excellence in themed entertainment design for experiences worldwide. While Universal was a big winner for their new park in Beijing, Disney did sneak away with two awards — including one for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Grinch Meet and Greet Returns for the Holidays to Universal’s Islands of Adventure

He’s a mean one, but he’s still everyone’s favorite meet and greet during the holidays! The Grinch meet-and-greet has returned to Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. From now through January 1, you can meet the Grinch at Honk Honkers in Seuss Landing. This meet-and-greet is in a new location this year, decked out as the Grinch’s lair on Mount Crumpit.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance

The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Winter Menu from Kinopio’s Cafe in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan

Okey-dokey, it’s time for the holidays, and it turns out even Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom celebrate Christmas! This year for the very first holiday season at Super Nintendo World, Kinopio’s Cafe is serving up a few special winter items that we just had to try. So grab your Power-Up Band and join us as we chow down on the latest grub from Chef Toad (or Chef Kinopio, as he’s known here in Japan).

