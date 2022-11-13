The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO