Lodi, NJ

Immaculate Conception of Lodi roars by Morris Catholic to first state volleyball title

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN — Sydney Kropiewnicki wasn't quite sure what had just happened. Immaculate Conception was celebrating its first NJSIAA Non-Public B volleyball title after defeating Morris Catholic, 25-20, 25-21, on Sunday morning.

Yet everything still seemed a bit surreal.

"We'll wake up at 2 a.m. like, 'We just won states!" Kropiewnicki said. "It didn't feel like states to me. It felt like a normal game. I still can't believe it."

The top-seeded Blue Wolves (22-4) had tried to calm themselves on the long bus ride from Lodi to Franklin High School. The girls played a meme game on their phone, captioning photos and voting for the best one via group text. They also played Crazy Eights on Game Pigeon, draining their batteries before the final.

But they walked into the gym relaxed and ready to capture the trophy that had eluded them a year earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO5e6_0j9M2mFp00

Immaculate Conception had lost to Newark Academy in the inaugural Non-Public B final a year ago. But that gave the Blue Wolves a new mindset and focus for this season.

The "synergy" Kropiewnicki saw on the court had also been building far longer than just one year. Barbara Geisler had coached her daughter Anna, Kropiewnicki and setter Ana Pesantes, and lone senior Maddy Janosz in youth leagues since they were 10 years old.

Kropiewnicki had five kills in Immaculate Conception's balanced offense. Pesantes had 12 assists and three aces. Anna Geisler had 11 digs.

"They're best friends, four juniors who are family on the court and off the court," Geisler said. "They know each other's moves. They anticipate each other's play."

Morris Catholic, the No. 3 seed, had never been to a Group final. The Crusaders won Non-Public B North when volleyball was moved to "Season 3" in the spring of 2021, but there was no further play due to COVID concerns.

Immaculate Conception came out roaring in both sets, building a 7-1 lead and then stretching it to 10-4 in the first. The Blue Wolves went up 6-2 in the second, forcing Morris Catholic coach Emily Gonzalez to call timeout to settle her players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMv8V_0j9M2mFp00

The Crusaders' most consistent weapon on Saturday was senior outside hitter Fiona North.

North, a Westfield resident, signed a National Letter of Intent to play beach volleyball at College of Charleston on Wednesday. Efficient from the front or back row, she led Morris Catholic with 17 kills, a block, 10 digs and an ace − and was at her best when partnered with 6-foot middle Kelsi Mohs up front.

Crusaders senior setter Sofia Mattingly added 19 assists. Senior libero Bella Andaloro had 21 digs for Morris Catholic (19-8).

"I don't think we had any expectations," North said. "We played game by game and ended up here. What do you know? It's more about the experience."

They said it

"We came in with a new mindset this year, and a new look at volleyball. We had a great synergy on the court. Now we're state champs." − Sydney Kropiewnicki

"They absolutely killed it. They came out with fire. I'm proud of myself, proud of my girls, and proud of how we worked together." − Emily Gonzalez

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Immaculate Conception of Lodi roars by Morris Catholic to first state volleyball title

