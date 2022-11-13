Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
8 Joyous Christmas Tree Lightings in Ocean County, NJ
When the community comes together to celebrate, there's nothing that shines brighter, except for their town's Christmas tree. Many towns have a Christmas tree lighting to bring Christmas cheer to their community. I have this great list that the family can get together and go to several here in Ocean County and I know they're really good, I've been to most of these tree lightings.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
trentondaily.com
Holiday Pop-Up Market Announced for Downtown Trenton
Isles, in collaboration with a variety of small business owners, recently announced that they will be hosting a pop-up holiday market right here in Trenton. Located at 3 North Broad St., the market will feature a variety of local vendors, artists, live music, and more. The pop-up shop will be open for business on the following dates:
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
Fulfill Foodbank To Hand Out One Thousand Free Turkey Dinners In Toms River, NJ
Thanksgiving is nine days away, and it really is a time to be thankful. Being thankful may mean different things to different people; for some, it may mean being with family while for others it may mean taking time to reflect. Personally, this last year was incredibly taxing but has...
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Surf City and Seaside Park among NJ towns raising beach badge prices for 2023
As winter approaches, people are already thinking about summer at the Jersey Shore. It's at about this time every year when coastal municipalities release information about the upcoming year's beach season, including seasonal, weekly, and daily beach badge prices and whether the prices will remain the same or change in any way.
Applaud Our Kids Foundation Soiree in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
It's a fantastic benefit for the local organization Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation and they have a fun night for you to enjoy and help this great group to give local kids a chance at the arts. According to their website, "The mission of the Zzak G. Applaud Our...
Free Thanksgiving Day Meals in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is a time for family, love, friends, donations, and a turkey and its fixings. These places want you to have the most wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, with people donating and donating their time it's such a beautiful thing to see. If you need it, these dinners are here to help.
Delicious! Final Round Best Margherita Pizza in Ocean County Chosen by You
Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote and be a part of our search for the best Margherita pizza in Ocean County. We began with all of your nominations at home, but now we are down to the Top 5 and it's time for you at home to pick the winner.
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Small Tobacco Shop in Levittown
A major lottery ticket was sold at a Bucks County establishment, with the winner and the seller making out very well in the end. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the winning ticket for the Levittown Patch. A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot of $590,000 in the...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
