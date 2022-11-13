ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD

A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Preservationists put city and property owners on notice after Greenwich Village townhouse slated for demolition

After a Manhattan real estate company botched renovation work on the foundation of a 200-year-old, historically landmarked Greenwich Village house, the city ordered immediate demolition to prevent its collapse. The neighborhood blowback has been swift. On Monday evening, neighbors, historical preservationists and electeds rallied outside the building, at 14 Gay...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mickey Drexler finds a buyer for massive $29.9M NYC home

Fashion mogul Mickey Drexler — formerly the CEO and chairman of J.Crew — is in contract to sell his massive Tribeca home, which last asked $29.9 million. The final sales price is not yet known. The red brick property, at 464 Greenwich St., was built in 1892 by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Slate Property Group, PCCP acquire 15-story mixed-use building in Midtown

A mixed-use property in Midtown was recently acquired by two groups in New York City. Slate Property Group and PCCP, LLC he $37.7 million acquisition of 123 East 54th Street, located between Park and Lexington Avenues. The 15-story building includes 64 free-market residential units as well as more than 9,000 square feet of retail space. The acquisition was financed by Customers Bank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Pretend I’m a Tourist: Zach Zimmerman’s Edward Hopper’s New York

If you’re ever feeling lonely, go to a museum and read the words on the walls. Someone will always keep you company by standing directly in front of you. “Let the gentle people out. Let the gentle people out,” a museum guard by the elevator instructed. The fifth floor of the Whitney Museum was a bit too full: a gaggle of school groups, solo adventurers, old couples, odd couples, Old Money in suits and furs, and tourists dressed in near-tactical gear to battle the city’s streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Starbucks Reserve to open new location at Empire State Building this week

A brand new Starbucks Reserve store is opening to the public at the Empire State Building on Wednesday morning. Located at 350 5th Avenue, the Starbucks Reserve spans 23,000 square feet over three floors and celebrates connecting over coffee. The store will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy