Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD
A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
Preservationists put city and property owners on notice after Greenwich Village townhouse slated for demolition
After a Manhattan real estate company botched renovation work on the foundation of a 200-year-old, historically landmarked Greenwich Village house, the city ordered immediate demolition to prevent its collapse. The neighborhood blowback has been swift. On Monday evening, neighbors, historical preservationists and electeds rallied outside the building, at 14 Gay...
10th Avenue Wheels Out: Bottcher announces bike lane, street redesign will be unveiled
After calling on the Department of Transportation to target his Western Manhattan district for safety improvements, freshman Councilman Eric Bottcher announced Monday that the city will unveil a street redesign and bike lane on 10th Avenue this week. Bottcher said the plan for the six-lane throughway that runs northbound from...
Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan this December
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. New York City’s most outer borough is being showcased in a limited-run musical. “Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-off-Broadway for only five shows at the beginning of December. The...
Mickey Drexler finds a buyer for massive $29.9M NYC home
Fashion mogul Mickey Drexler — formerly the CEO and chairman of J.Crew — is in contract to sell his massive Tribeca home, which last asked $29.9 million. The final sales price is not yet known. The red brick property, at 464 Greenwich St., was built in 1892 by...
Slate Property Group, PCCP acquire 15-story mixed-use building in Midtown
A mixed-use property in Midtown was recently acquired by two groups in New York City. Slate Property Group and PCCP, LLC he $37.7 million acquisition of 123 East 54th Street, located between Park and Lexington Avenues. The 15-story building includes 64 free-market residential units as well as more than 9,000 square feet of retail space. The acquisition was financed by Customers Bank.
Pretend I’m a Tourist: Zach Zimmerman’s Edward Hopper’s New York
If you’re ever feeling lonely, go to a museum and read the words on the walls. Someone will always keep you company by standing directly in front of you. “Let the gentle people out. Let the gentle people out,” a museum guard by the elevator instructed. The fifth floor of the Whitney Museum was a bit too full: a gaggle of school groups, solo adventurers, old couples, odd couples, Old Money in suits and furs, and tourists dressed in near-tactical gear to battle the city’s streets.
Starbucks Reserve to open new location at Empire State Building this week
A brand new Starbucks Reserve store is opening to the public at the Empire State Building on Wednesday morning. Located at 350 5th Avenue, the Starbucks Reserve spans 23,000 square feet over three floors and celebrates connecting over coffee. The store will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.
