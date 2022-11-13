Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon will dress for Week 10’s game vs. Jaguars. Here’s who will not

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McKinnon is not among the Chiefs’ six inactive players for Week 10’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McKinnon, whose 262 offensive snaps leads the backfield through eight games, entered the weekend as questionable with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries. The veteran running back practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday, resulting in the Chiefs listing him on Friday’s injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and rookie defensive back Nazeeh Johnson are inactive.

Hardman, who has scored a touchdown in three straight games, missed all three days of practice the past week before the Chiefs officially ruled him out on Friday’s injury report. His absence not only affects the offense, but punt returner on special teams.

Kansas City’s options at punt returner include rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and wide receiver Justin Watson. Moore has two muffed punts on the season, and gave way to Hardman on special teams in Week 9.

The Chiefs on Saturday elevated safety Ugo Amadi from the practice squad to bolster depth in the defensive backfield and special teams.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Kendrick Pryor, safety Tyree Gillespie, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and offensive lineman John Miller won’t play against the Chiefs.