ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon will dress for Week 10’s game vs. Jaguars. Here’s who will not

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYT7P_0j9M2Iy900

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McKinnon is not among the Chiefs’ six inactive players for Week 10’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McKinnon, whose 262 offensive snaps leads the backfield through eight games, entered the weekend as questionable with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries. The veteran running back practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday, resulting in the Chiefs listing him on Friday’s injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and rookie defensive back Nazeeh Johnson are inactive.

Hardman, who has scored a touchdown in three straight games, missed all three days of practice the past week before the Chiefs officially ruled him out on Friday’s injury report. His absence not only affects the offense, but punt returner on special teams.

Kansas City’s options at punt returner include rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and wide receiver Justin Watson. Moore has two muffed punts on the season, and gave way to Hardman on special teams in Week 9.

The Chiefs on Saturday elevated safety Ugo Amadi from the practice squad to bolster depth in the defensive backfield and special teams.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Kendrick Pryor, safety Tyree Gillespie, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and offensive lineman John Miller won’t play against the Chiefs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bears rookie DB says he was the 'steal' of the 2022 NFL Draft

Selected out of Penn State with a second-round pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade, Brisker has already turned heads by solidifying himself as a starter. Others, like former Bears DE Alex Brown, believe Brisker can be a "Pro Bowl-type player" for years. Brown, who spent eight seasons playing in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy