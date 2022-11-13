St. Petersburg softball team is the oldest continuously operating senior softball league in the United States

Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?
Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
‘America’s future is not safe’: USF students react to shooting at University of Virginia
While the tragedy at the University of Virginia is hundreds of miles away, it hits close to home for students in the Bay area.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Tampa, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tampa. The Plant City HS soccer team will have a game with Hillsborough High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Alonso High School soccer team will have a game with Middleton High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
Bucs legend Mike Alstott continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to Hillsborough firefighters
TAMPA, Fla. - As many Tampa-area residents prepare to gather around the table with family members or close friends on Thanksgiving, roughly one-third of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's firefighters are preparing to spend the holiday away from their own loved ones, working long shifts responding to emergencies. For the fourth...
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
WFLA’s Jeff Berardelli named top local TV meteorologist in America
Jeff Berardelli, WFLA's chief meteorologist and climate specialist, has been named the top local TV meteorologist in the country by international media group Broadcasting + Cable.
High school football rankings: No. 2 St. Frances Academy, No. 10 IMG Academy set for huge MaxPreps Top 25 showdown
The stage is set for one of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season as No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) faces No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Nov. 18 at the University of Maryland. The Panthers have won 16 games in a row and are 8-0 this season with four wins coming against teams that are currently in our expanded top 100.
USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits go on hiatus for season 2
The USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits are no more, at least for the 2023 season. The team will go on hiatus in 2023, though promised to be back.
World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System holds first in-person Veterans Day ceremony in years
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)–The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System took a moment to honor the brave men and women who served in the military, veterans like David Miller. “I went to fight for my country and I’d do it again,” he said. Miller enlisted at 17 years old. He served as a United States Marine […]
Flu comes early: November cases up 359% over last year at Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida and the rest of the southeast are leading the U.S. in flu transmission, as the season appears to be arriving early this year. Last year, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg saw 27 cases of flu in the month of November. This year,...
City of Tampa replacing 80-year-old water pipe on West Columbus Drive.
The City of Tampa has kicked off construction to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
EmpowHERment uplifting women across Bay Area through community and free resources
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Pinellas County nonprofit is empowering women to be their best selves. EmpowHERment has two community centers in Pinellas County providing a wide range of services and resources to all women. Between their Clearwater and Palm Harbor locations, EmpowHERment hosts workshops to help women improve their...
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
