‘Incredibly touching’: Mom of Sandy Hook victim on new memorial
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation. Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning […]
Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say
An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Woman pleads not guilty to charges she lent car to 16-year-old involved in fatal N.J. crash
A woman who allegedly lent a car to a 16-year-old unlicensed driver who crashed the vehicle, killing his teen passenger, has entered a not-guilty plea to child endangerment charges. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township was indicted in October on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of...
Sandy Hook memorial opens quietly
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly ten years after the shooting.
High school volleyball coach struck and killed on I-295 after car broke down, officials say
A high school volleyball coach was struck and killed by a vehicle as he stepped out of his car Tuesday night after the vehicle experienced mechanical problems along Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m....
Car with infant inside stolen from N.J. daycare, police say
A car with an infant inside was stolen from a daycare parking lot in Orange Monday evening, authorities said. The car was taken from the daycare in the area of Scotland Road and Joyce Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., officials said. The vehicle and 8-month-old child were recovered a short time later on Conover Terrace, which is less than a mile from the daycare, a city spokesman told NJ Advance Media.
N.J. man will get new trial after Miranda rights violations, state Supreme Court rules
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a new trial for a Paterson man due to errors in how police told him his Miranda rights, which the justices said later tainted his criminal trial. A Passaic County jury in 2018 convicted Jamal Wade of the September 2016 shooting death...
Drill sergeant charged in death of Marine from N.J., officials say
A drill sergeant has been charged in the “likely avoidable” death of a Marine recruit from New Jersey during extreme heat on the last day of vigorous training, officials said. Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley has been charged with negligent homicide more than 17 months after Dalton Beals...
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills
FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after firing at police in Forest Hills.Forest Hills Police Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard for a male yelling at people, lifting his shirt, and displaying a firearm, police said via a press release. Two Forest Hills officers then encountered the male on Yost Boulevard near Ardmore Manor Drive. After attempting to speak with the male, he produced a handgun and fired at the officers, according to police. The officers returned fire striking the male multiple times.The man was taken to a local hospital where he...
Driver injured after her vehicle is struck by a freight train, cops say
A driver was injured after a freight train struck her vehicle at a crossing in Piscataway on Tuesday night. The woman was brought to an area hospital after the collision, which took place at about 9 p.m. on South Avenue, according to Piscataway police. A police spokesman said he didn’t...
Lucinda Florio, former N.J. first lady and wife of Gov. Jim Florio, dies just weeks after husband’s passing
Former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio, an elementary school teacher who later became a celebrated public figure and education advocate while her husband, former Gov. Jim Florio, was in office, has died at age 75. Her death comes less than two months after Jim Florio died in September at...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music
LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
NBC New York
Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3
A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
See how your local hospital scored in latest safety rankings. N.J. is 6th safest in the U.S.
There were fewer mistakes, accidents and preventable infections in New Jersey hospitals this year, enabling the state to improve its national safety ranking from 12th in the spring to 6th best this fall, according to The Leapfrog Group latest report card. The report, which comes as the intensity of the...
N.J. police departments ordered to publicly report on more types of misconduct
Responding to a state Supreme Court decision finding authorities too often withhold police misconduct records, New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday ordered departments to produce public reports when officers are found to use excessive force, lie on the job or engage in other misconduct. The directive, issued by Attorney...
I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.
The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
NJ.com
NJ
