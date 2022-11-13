FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after firing at police in Forest Hills.Forest Hills Police Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard for a male yelling at people, lifting his shirt, and displaying a firearm, police said via a press release. Two Forest Hills officers then encountered the male on Yost Boulevard near Ardmore Manor Drive. After attempting to speak with the male, he produced a handgun and fired at the officers, according to police. The officers returned fire striking the male multiple times.The man was taken to a local hospital where he...

FOREST HILLS, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO