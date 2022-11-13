ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘Incredibly touching’: Mom of Sandy Hook victim on new memorial

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One month from Monday will mark ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school in an attack that horrified the nation. Nicole Hockley, whose son, Dylan, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning […]
NEWTOWN, CT
NJ.com

Man dies days after crashing into a tree in Princeton, cops say

An 86-year-old South Brunswick man badly injured in a crash last week in Princeton died at a local hospital on Sunday, authorities said Wednesday. Elmer Hsu was driving an SUV east on Princeton-Kingston Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 when he veered off the road and struck a tree, Princeton police said in a statement.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Car with infant inside stolen from N.J. daycare, police say

A car with an infant inside was stolen from a daycare parking lot in Orange Monday evening, authorities said. The car was taken from the daycare in the area of Scotland Road and Joyce Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., officials said. The vehicle and 8-month-old child were recovered a short time later on Conover Terrace, which is less than a mile from the daycare, a city spokesman told NJ Advance Media.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after firing at police in Forest Hills.Forest Hills Police Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard for a male yelling at people, lifting his shirt, and displaying a firearm, police said via a press release. Two Forest Hills officers then encountered the male on Yost Boulevard near Ardmore Manor Drive. After attempting to speak with the male, he produced a handgun and fired at the officers, according to police. The officers returned fire striking the male multiple times.The man was taken to a local hospital where he...
FOREST HILLS, PA
fox5ny.com

Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
BELLMORE, NY
NBC New York

Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3

A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. police departments ordered to publicly report on more types of misconduct

Responding to a state Supreme Court decision finding authorities too often withhold police misconduct records, New Jersey’s attorney general on Tuesday ordered departments to produce public reports when officers are found to use excessive force, lie on the job or engage in other misconduct. The directive, issued by Attorney...
NJ.com

I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy