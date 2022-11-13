ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does LSU football have a chance vs No. 1 Georgia in SEC title game and other questions

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - LSU football is heading to the SEC Championship Game.

The No. 7 Tigers (8-2, 7-1 SEC) clinched their spot for the game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta after defeating Arkansas 13-10 and following Ole Miss' 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

LSU (No. 8 AFCA Coaches/No. 7 AP) will face SEC East champion Georgia (10-0, 7-0) after the No. 1 Bulldogs took apart Mississippi State 45-19.

Here are five questions following LSU's big win over the Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4).

Does LSU have a real chance of beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game?

No. And it's hard to see how any other team in the country has a chance either.

Regardless, LSU fans shouldn't let the result next month color the Tigers' season. Just reaching the SEC title game should be considered a rousing success.

How important was Josh Williams on Saturday?

Williams was fantastic against Arkansas, rushing for 122 yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

He was bruising and difficult to bring down. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged 3.72 yards after contact and he also scored LSU's only touchdown of the day. With a passing attack that was almost non-existent, quarterback Jayden Daniels had 86 passing yards and completed just eight passes, Williams was the engine of the offense.

If it weren't for him, LSU wouldn't have had a chance of beating Arkansas.

Was the pressure on Jayden Daniels his fault or the offensive lines?

It was mainly on Daniels. The Arizona State transfer held onto the ball for too long against Arkansas' talented pass rushers and blitz-heavy scheme. His offensive line wasn't perfect, being accredited to surrendering four of the seven times Daniels was sacked and allowing nine pressures, but was more than good enough.

Daniels' average time to throw on 29 dropbacks against Arkansas was 3.31 seconds, much more than he had against Alabama (2.84) or Ole Miss (2.89). And especially last week his protection was clearly more creaky, allowing 14 pressures against the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas also blitzed on nearly half of Daniels' dropbacks, a further reason why Daniels needed to get the ball out quicker. And it's not like LSU's line did a terrible job of protecting him against the blitz. Daniels on average had 2.99 seconds to throw in those situations.

Daniels had plenty of time to make plays or throw the ball away against Arkansas' pressure but failed to do so.

How much did the weather affect the game?

The weather helped both defenses and hurt both offenses for obvious reasons. It's harder to throw and catch the ball in freezing temperatures.

But the weather seemed to be more distracting for LSU's offense than it was for Arkansas's attack. Daniels, a Southern California native, said that Saturday was the coldest game he's ever played in. And since he was speaking to the media after the game in a ski mask, it's safe to say that the conditions didn't help his subpar performance.

HAROLD PERKINS' MJ GAMEWhy Brian Kelly brought up Michael Jordan's 'greatest game' before LSU's Harold Perkins had his

LSU GRADES FROM ARKANSAS WINLSU football grades vs Arkansas: Harold Perkins earns A, but what about Brian Kelly?

Besides Harold Perkins, who else stepped up on defense for LSU?

Greg Penn III had a quietly good game with a team-high nine total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Along with Micah Baskerville (six total tackles), both linebackers did an excellent job of fitting the run and using their quickness to get out to the perimeter on outside runs.

Perkins may have been the focal point of LSU's pass rush, but Baskerville and Penn led the way for a run defense that held Arkansas to 133 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per carry.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

Brandon Beauregard
2d ago

atleast LSU will have the chance to see. noone thought LSU would get this far yet here they are. GEAUXTIGERS

just saying
3d ago

probably not, but I like the fact that every week we see a much improved LSU team, I think I will just go for the ride 😉

Hawk@SWD
3d ago

Every team thought the same thing until they lost...Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson. Thus is football. What looks good on paper sometimes doesn't translate/produce on the field and vise versa.

