ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Kick off the holiday season with Saugatuck Center for the Arts

By Cassie Daszko
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xg6G_0j9M1EXs00

SAUGATUCK — Come enjoy a night of shopping under the lights at Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Kick off your holiday season from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, with open-air shopping, craft cocktails, handmade wares and live music. Whether you're getting started on your holiday shopping or grabbing something special for yourself, you can sift through artisan housewares and decorations, hand-crafted wearables and treats.

Food will be available from Water and Wheat Vegan Food Truck or Kernel Popperz Kettle Corn. Ace Trio hits the stage with a harmonica, drum set and guitar.

There'll be opportunities to make your own decorations in one-hour classes beginning at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts is located 400 Culver St. in Saugatuck.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — The entertainment line-up was announced today for the upcoming 2023 Tulip Time Festival in Holland. Sara Evans, a multi-platinum award winning country music singer, will headline the festival with an appearance on May 12th. Other performers scheduled to appear in 2023 include Elton Rohn, an Elton...
HOLLAND, MI
artforum.com

ArtPrize Dissolves Board, Ends Competition

The board of ArtPrize, a popular contemporary art competition regularly held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has revealed that it is concluding operations as its members scatter to the wind. The event launched in 2009 as an annual affair presenting hundreds of works in venues across the city’s downtown each fall and asking visitors to vote for their favorite. At the end of each iteration’s eighteen-day run, a large cash prize was awarded to the artwork deemed the best by the general populace, with smaller amounts awarded accordingly to runners-up; juried prizes were given out as well, beginning in 2010. The inaugural edition of the event drew roughly 200,000 visitors and amassed some 300,000 votes, with the top prize of $250,000 going to Ran Ortner’s Open Water no. 24, a colossal sea-themed canvas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1240 WJIM

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
lowellsfirstlook.com

There’s Some Shabby Chicnanigans Going on in Lowell

What do you do when your store opens after the sign-up deadline for Christmas Through Lowell? Why, you create your own Christmas shopping event, of course. That’s what Michelle Emaus decided to do with her new business Shabby Chicnanigans. “We opened after all printed materials were finalized for Christmas through Lowell,” she explains. “Instead, we are doing our own Christmas Chicnanigans.”
LOWELL, MI
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westportjournal.com

P&Z, Hamlet at Saugatuck reps joust over building heights

WESTPORT — The Planning and Zoning Commission had a full day Monday with an afternoon field trip and another marathon nighttime meeting to review the “Hamlet at Saugatuck” project. At noon, members and staff, accompanied by the applicants, town officials and others, met for a field trip...
WESTPORT, CT
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
PORTAGE, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy