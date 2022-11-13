Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
Simple Thanksgiving Dishcloth Knitting Pattern
It’s really the fall color of this one that makes it a Thanksgiving dishcloth pattern. You can stitch these up and use them in any color at any time of the year. The design, by Knit So Easy, is a step beyond beginner knitting that combines Garter and Stockinette stitches for scrubby texture that’s fun to knit.
How to Make a Scrap Fabric Snowman
Gather up your favorite scraps and get ready to make some adorable snowmen. The tutorial comes to you from Frugal Mom Eh! and it is awesome. Perfect for the holidays and winter season, these charming guys will look great anywhere. The tutorial has complete instructions as well as a list...
Crossover Baby Bib Free Sewing Pattern
This crossover baby bib makes a great baby shower gift! You can sew them easily using a free pattern from So Sew Easy. The cross front allows you to use two fabrics if you like. It’s reversible, too! Edges are finished neatly with bias tape and you can sew up a stack in an afternoon. Get the free sewing pattern from So Sew Easy.
Christmas Mini Stocking Free Pattern
These mini stockings would be so cute hanging on a tree or from a garland! Sew Simple Home has a free pattern for making a Christmas mini stocking. They’re cute as decorations but you can also use them to hold small gifts. You can get the free pattern here.
Bee Happy Table Runner Crochet Pattern
Is it just me or are Bee’s becoming the new Unicorn when it comes to trends? This crochet bee runner would make a perfect table runner for Breakfast with sweet honeycomb honey on hot toast. Add a sweet touch to your home with this honeycomb and bees table runner....
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
9 best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter
The escalating cost of living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with...
This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
30 white elephant gifts under $50 you may just keep for yourself
We’ve rounded up our favorite white elephant gifts that are funny, useful and cheap that are perfect for your next exchange.
Easy Fleece Hat Free Sewing Pattern
Sew a fleece hat to keep your ears warm on a cold winter day! They’re easy to make using a free sewing pattern from Heather Handmade. The free pattern comes in child, teen, and adult sizes so you can sew fleece hats for everyone in your family. [photo credit:...
These Yarn and String Christmas Trees Make for a Great Christmas Ornament
And they serve as great gifts too!
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Thanksgiving Menu (every recipe you need!)
Our 2022 Thanksgiving menu is here and it is delicious. Here’s every recipe you need for your Thanksgiving table as well as a week-of checklist to leave you feeling prepared and stress-free going into Thanksgiving Day. Happy Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving, friends! This year we’re taking things up a notch...
The 22 Best Christmas Stocking Holders for Decking Out Your Mantel This Holiday
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Just because you have a Christmas to-do list as long as your arm doesn’t mean there aren’t small jobs that will get forgotten during the run-up to the big holiday. Whether it’s defrosting the ham, baking cookies for your Christmas Eve visitors or hanging Christmas lights from the gutter, the holidays are full of instances where things don’t get done. Another simple job that can often end up more complicated than you want is hanging your Christmas stockings. This is where the...
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
15 DIY Dollar Tree Pizza Tray Christmas Wreaths
This roundup is all about making a Holiday Christmas wreath. unlike traditional Christmas wreaths, these DIY wreaths do not use a hoop or wreath form, instead, they are made using a $1 Pizza tray from Dollar tree or similar stores. I don’t know who came up with this idea originally...
