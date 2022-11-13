ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tennessee story that shouldn’t be lost in the Playoff push

Hendon Hooker climbed the ladder and led the band in "Rocky Top" for his final act at Neyland Stadium, just as another all-time great Tennessee quarterback did a quarter century earlier. The story Saturday was Hooker and the No. 5 Vols getting right after last week’s loss at Georgia, with...
Opening Odds: Tennessee favored in a big way at South Carolina

Following Tennessee’s destruction of Missouri in the second half on Saturday, the Volunteers have been installed as massive road favorites this weekend at South Carolina. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by a whopping 22 points over the Gamecocks. The Total has been set at 66 points. Tennessee covered...
Rick Barnes set to change starting lineup after loss to Colorado

How many of you had a 20 point scrimmage win against Gonzaga — then a loss to Colorado on the Tennessee basketball bingo card? That’s what we’ve got so far in this young season. The Volunteers were 15 point favorites in Nashville on Sunday, but the Buffaloes pulled away in the second half.
Josh Heupel jabs Lane Kiffin over fake injuries last year

When Josh Heupel brought his up tempo, spread offense to Knoxville, a very annoying detail followed him — fake injuries. Heupel operates at an extreme pace, putting pressure on defenses and keeping subs on the sideline. It limits the ability of defensive play-callers, too. So how do you counter?...
