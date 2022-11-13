This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Feet of snow expected for western New York as prolonged 'crippling' lake effect snow begins tonight
For western New York, snow typically is no big deal. But this week's lake effect snowfall in the region is expected to be "paralyzing," forecasters say. The multi-day snowfall is forecast to kick off Wednesday evening and run through much of the weekend, ending with snow measured in feet rather than inches for places in and around Buffalo and Watertown.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies following extended illness
ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at the age of 68, just two days after the House Republican Caucus nominated a new speaker to succeed him in January. Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, had been suffering from an extended illness. His wife, Sheree, his children, and other members of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp
ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state. The federal agency suspended the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) review...
