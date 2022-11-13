ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Super PAC emerges to encourage DeSantis to run for president

By Mary Ellen Klas
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUlvw_0j9M0NSC00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters during his election night party at the Tampa Convention Center on Nov. 8. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis may be playing coy about his presidential intentions, but a new super PAC has been formed to give oxygen to the idea and serve as his surrogate campaign until the Florida governor makes it official.

“Ron to the Rescue,” is the name of the independent political action committee being organized by California political strategist John Thomas, a Trump supporter who is shifting his backing to DeSantis because he says he is “the future of the party.”

“As much as people in the party still like Trump, they like winning more,’’ said Thomas, the founder and president of the political advertising and consulting firm Thomas Partners Strategies.

He acknowledged the move will be perceived as adding fuel to the growing feud within the Republican Party between Trump and his base and a growing group of big-money donors and party leaders who want DeSantis to run. But, Thomas said, the catalyst for the effort was the poor performance of Trump-backed candidates in Tuesday’s mid-term elections.

“If you’re a Trump supporter, I think it’s fair to say that Trump was not a net positive,’’ in the mid-term elections, Thomas said in an interview Saturday. “He added no value to general election candidates in these different states, and perhaps, at worst, he pulled them down.”

The announcement of the super PAC comes just days before Trump has planned a “major announcement” at his Palm Beach mansion, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday. He is widely expected to officially announce his re-election for president in 2024 and has signaled he sees DeSantis as his primary rival.

Last Thursday, Trump unleashed a tirade against DeSantis, calling him an “average Republican governor with great public relations” and accused him of “playing games” over a potential future presidential bid.

Thomas said Trump’s early attack on DeSantis is “par for the course” from a candidate who has “never minded attacking down.” But, Thomas said, for Trump who “had expected a coronation, this is an admission that he thinks the governor is a political threat.”

Provoked by midterm losses

Thomas said he originally organized the super PAC last summer because he saw DeSantis as the party’s fresh rising star. But, after the Department of Justice raid on Mar-a-Lago over classified documents and the surge of support for Trump, he decided to pause plans for the super PAC and urge DeSantis to wait to run for president until 2028.

He said he gave himself one condition, however, that he would reconsider if the midterms showed that Trump’s support was waning among the Republican base. On Wednesday morning, he said his phone “was blowing up” with Trump supporters angry and frustrated by Tuesday’s mid-term elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0j9M0NSC00

But unlike earlier in the year, the coalition emerging in support of DeSantis last week was broader, Thomas said.

“What was really surprising about it was not just the original people who were pro-DeSantis, but our group was getting populated with people that are kind of like myself. We’re not ‘Never Trumpers.’ We’re actually quite pro Trump. We just want to win.”

Thomas said he expects to announce the list of donors in the next two weeks, launch with a seven-figure budget, raise unlimited sums of money from corporations and individuals, conduct polling and handle media inquiries until DeSantis officially opens a presidential campaign. He hopes that will happen after DeSantis’ inauguration in January 2023.

Under federal campaign finance law, super PACs are not permitted to contribute to or coordinate directly with parties or candidates. But Thomas said he is “in pretty close contact with folks in his campaign even though this is not sanctioned by them.”

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The governor raised nearly $200 million in his governor’s race, as he used his growing national celebrity to raise money across the country. He is expected to have as much as $70 million remaining that he could shift into a federal campaign.

GOP ‘civil war’ coming

Thomas said he expects a Trump versus DeSantis rivalry will “get nasty” as the former president demands loyalty from supporters while many in the party want to move away from him.

“It’s going to become a civil war, and that’s inevitable. Trump is not going to go quietly into the night,’’ he said. “The former president is known to be vindictive against people who defy him. But the time has come to pass the gavel and it’s very clear that DeSantis is the one who can win and the former president is not.”

He noted that DeSantis’ commanding victory in Florida “turning Florida from a swing state to a red state just happened to sweeten the pot” but it was not the deciding factor in reviving the political committee.

“We think DeSantis is the future of the party who can put together the coalitions necessary, particularly with college-educated white women, Latinos and these critical groups,’’ he said.

He cited a poll taken after the election by YouGov America, that showed DeSantis with a seven-point lead over Trump among GOP voters nationwide in a 2024 primary matchup.

Thomas said DeSantis now must separate himself from Trump while assuring his supporters he is not betraying the movement.

“Breaking up from Trump is like ending a dysfunctional relationship,’’ he said. “You still love the significant other but you realize it might be time to move on.”

While Trump may have “made DeSantis,’’ the governor has used his perch as head of the nation’s third most populous state to execute COVID policies that were more popular than Trump’s, Thomas said.

Thomas said his organization will “lay the breadcrumbs” for him by commending Trump for having a “spine of steel, for having refocused the agenda of the Republican Party electorate and appointed a bunch of good judges, etc. But we need to be appreciating him as the party elder, and less of a party leader. While we’re very thankful for Trump’s service, it’s time to move on.”

Thomas joins several political consultants in suggesting that DeSantis will have to make an announcement sooner than he may want in order to mitigate the impact of Trump’s attack and to win over the MAGA base.

“The risk he runs is that the Republican base licks their wounds and forgets what happened in the mid-terms and just gets behind the media frenzy that Trump creates,” he said.

Comments / 31

Vinny BagaDonuts
3d ago

Why bother? The left will completely destroy him politically within the next year. Business as usual.

Reply(5)
9
Related
Tampa Bay Times

How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally

Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s Rick Scott says he’s challenging McConnell for US Senate leadership

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott from Florida announced on Tuesday that he is challenging Sen. Mitch McConnell to be the Republican leader in the Senate. “The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida GOP gains likely to help push Republicans into House Majority

Based on current vote counts, it appears Republicans will secure a narrow lead in the U.S. House, though GOP gains were a far cry from the red wave initially projected. With the GOP underperforming nationwide, Florida’s new Republican seats like District 4 in northeast Florida, ended up being critical to flipping the House.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Put the Florida Democrat on the endangered species list | Letters

How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red | Nov. 10. The electorate has spoken. With the exception of Florida, the predicted nationwide red wave failed to materialize. History will eventually decide whether this election outcome has a beneficial or a harmful effect on our country. In the meantime, this writer is hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis, our recently reelected chief executive, will use his reinforced authority to proclaim the Florida Democratic Party to be an endangered species. That action could open the door to federal protection for the Democrats prior to the complete extinction of the species — er, party — as we know it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

You won the election. Can you tackle the real problems facing Florida? | Letters

Republicans’ historic night as it happened | Nov. 9. After all the name calling, bullying and grand standing, the voters have spoken. Personally, I don’t care what party got in where. All I want is for our government leaders to start doing their jobs. As far as I’m concerned, none of you are worth the weight of a toothpick if you’re only going to fight about it. You all seem to know what everyone else is doing wrong but never seem to have a plan or the wherewithal to make things right.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida

MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Anderson has served as...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis education politics loom large over Broward County

The big story: If there has been a place in Florida where the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis have loomed large over schools, it’s been Broward County. His actions have led to the departure of a superintendent and school board attorney, and the removal of a majority of the School Board members, in the largely Democrat county that doesn’t often see things his way.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Abortion was supposed to be a defining issue for Florida Democrats. What happened?

During his only debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist didn’t wait to be asked about abortion. In his opening statement, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor launched into an unprompted broadside against DeSantis, cautioning voters that his race presented a “stark contrast” between a candidate who believes in keeping abortions accessible and one who does not.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: After the Midterms

Jim's focus is the aftermath of this past week's elections, specifically the overwhelming win by Republicans in Florida and South Florida and how our Latino communities are realigning with the Republican party. It's a trend we are seeing across the country to a degree, but our experts think Florida is ground zero for this political realignment and they discuss why this might be so.Guests:  Andrea Mercado/ EXEC. DIR., FLORIDA RISING               Armando Ibarra/PRES., MIAMI YOUNG REPUBLICANS
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy