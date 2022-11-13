John Lennon’s Son Runs Into Father's Beatles Bandmate Paul McCartney

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It turns out that you can run into just about anyone at an airport, and for The Beatles member John Lennon's oldest son, Julian Lennon, this led to a reunion with his "Uncle Paul," better known as Paul McCartney.

Posting a couple of photos of the random encounter on Twitter, Julian wrote, "It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…."

In the first photo, Julian and McCartney pose together, while the second photo shows McCartney holding up his phone showing Julian's new album Jude.

Hundreds of thousands of people liked or responded to the post, with one writing, "This is so great, Julian! Really meant to be your meeting he must be so proud of you and your new album, you turning something that he created into something so particular and special to you, just beautiful!"

Many others commented something along the lines of "This just makes me smile!#AllYouNeedIsLove," as the photos delighted Beatles fans all over the world.

Julian, who was born in 1963, is Lennon's son with his first wife, Cynthia Powell, whom the Beatles member was married to from 1962 to 1968 during the height of "Beatlemania."

Although Julian had a complicated relationship with his father, he always seemed quite close with McCartney.

In fact, the hit Beatles song "Hey Jude" was originally called "Hey Jules," written by McCartney for a five-year-old Julian as he dealt with his parents' divorce.

Speaking on the SiriusXM radio show Debatable, via People, Julian said of the song, "I am thankful to Paul for writing it and putting some hope behind what was to come."

In 2011, Julian stated on the BBC radio show Inheritance Tracks that he and McCartney try to stay in touch. "We send each other cards for Christmas and birthdays. But it’s difficult, he is touring all over the world like the Energizer Bunny, he doesn’t stop," he said at the time.

Luckily, the two randomly crossed paths in their travels, leading to this wholesome reunion.