Musk Demands Twitter Employees Commit to ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Work Culture or Face Termination
After firing Twitter’s senior management team, laying off 50% of the company’s workforce and terminating some two dozen employees who criticized the tech mogul in private and on Twitter, Musk sent an email at midnight PT Tuesday night to the remaining staff outlining “Twitter 2.0” — requiring them to agree to an “extremely hardcore” work environment with “long hours at high intensity” or be fired.
FTX-linked Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison: What to know
Some attention has turned toward Caroline Ellison over her position as CEO of the FTX-linked trading firm Alameda Research amid the rapid collapse of FTX.
TikTok CEO says ‘Project Texas’ to allay US security concern
(Bloomberg) -- Hit video app TikTok is investing heavily to address US concerns about its data security and anticipates being able to deliver a satisfactory solution with partner Oracle Corp. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew said the company is working on an effort, called Project Texas, that will...
