Santa Barbara, CA

Houston Chronicle

Musk Demands Twitter Employees Commit to ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Work Culture or Face Termination

After firing Twitter’s senior management team, laying off 50% of the company’s workforce and terminating some two dozen employees who criticized the tech mogul in private and on Twitter, Musk sent an email at midnight PT Tuesday night to the remaining staff outlining “Twitter 2.0” — requiring them to agree to an “extremely hardcore” work environment with “long hours at high intensity” or be fired.
TikTok CEO says ‘Project Texas’ to allay US security concern

(Bloomberg) -- Hit video app TikTok is investing heavily to address US concerns about its data security and anticipates being able to deliver a satisfactory solution with partner Oracle Corp. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew said the company is working on an effort, called Project Texas, that will...
