ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Boys soccer: Late goal downs Lourdes as Skaneateles wins Class B state title

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GuE8_0j9M03sv00

MIDDLETOWN - No words could immediately ease the pain, given the ending of this sterling season. Not now, when it's difficult to see a silver lining in a silver medal.

"It's a heartbreak," Our Lady of Lourdes senior Dean ElJamal said Sunday. "It's incredible that we were even on this field, but it's unlucky how we lost."

Fortune did favor their opponent, as Skaneateles scored when the ball was lost on an errant dribble but rolled to a teammate in an advantageous position for the winning goal in the waning minutes.

That ache will linger a bit and memories of those final moments will replay, along with laments of what could've been. Understandably so. But, in time, as the pain gives way to some perspective, there will be a greater appreciation of what was.

The Warriors weren't supposed to be here, competing for a state title, and pushing the two-time defending champions to the absolute brink. It wasn't supposed to take a fluke goal from Jack Phillips with 2:59 remaining for Skaneateles to edge Lourdes, 1-0, in the Class B final.

But this team, an overlooked also-ran for several years, had an amazing run, turning heads with upsets as it announced itself to the state. The Warriors set foot where few believed this program could go.

"Definitely heartbroken," said goalkeeper Ned Van Loan, who again performed brilliantly. "But I'm still honored to be part of the first team from our school to make it this far. It hurts right now, but it was an incredible run and I don't think anyone expected us to be here."

What it means

Skaneateles captured its third consecutive state title and continued what's become its trend, as each of those victories was decided by a late goal. The Section 3 juggernaut has built and maintained a dynasty that even overlapped the pandemic.

Lourdes reached the Section 1 quarterfinals last season, which was a significant step in the building of its foundation, coach Roy Kievit said. After a move to Section 9 this fall, the team meandered in its first few games, struggling to gain traction, but eventually took form and took the area by storm, winning the Mid-Hudson Athletic League and sectional titles.

The Warriors stunned top-ranked Briarcliff and Long Island powerhouse Carle Place to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2002, then downed Section 6's Lewiston-Porter to earn a game on the final day of the scholastic season.

"If there was a 'Most Improved' award, it would go to us," Van Loan said. "We were fighting to be .500 early on, and we ended up making it to a state championship. That doesn't normally happen."

Turning point

The Lakers controlled possession for most of the first half and applied pressure, but Lourdes withstood a charge that included four corner kicks. Their defense, which shined throughout the playoffs, was again resilient and Van Loan was superb.

Skaneateles' Casey Kenan drew cheers when he performed his acrobatic front handspring on four throw-ins, launching the ball about 40 yards, but each of those was cleared. Jack Yough and Sam Escalares starred, anchoring a back line that kept the game scoreless.

The Warriors "caught our second wind," ElJamal said, and were the aggressors most of the second half, driving several times into the box and creating chances. But two clean shots were saved by Evan Wingfield, including a point-blank attempt which he dived to stop with 19:52 remaining.

Phillips put Skaneateles on the board after the Lakers got a turnover along the left flank. On a drive toward the wing, the ball-carrier lost control and the ball was squibbed toward the left post. The defense scrambled to retrieve it, but the ball bounced to Phillips and he sneaked it into the near corner.

"It's tough," Kievit said, "but I couldn't be prouder of this season and the way these boys gave it their absolute all."

By the numbers

Lourdes (16-5-2) ― Van Loan made eight saves, including a direct kick with 26:25 left, and intercepted three corner kicks.

Skaneateles (16-4-2) ― Wingfield made three saves.

They said it

"In these four years, I never thought we'd be one of those teams that got to be here," ElJamal said. "It took us time to put it all together, but we did and made it this far. It's definitely disappointing, but there's no doubt it was a big accomplishment."

"For the younger guys, who have another year or two left, they know what to do next year," Van Loan said of his message to teammates. "This was just the start of the journey for this team."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Homer repeats as Section III Class B champions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Homer Trojans knocked off unbeaten Indian River 14-0 Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome for the Section III Class B title. It’s the Trojans second straight Section III Championship. Sam Sorenson rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans. Homer advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B State […]
HOMER, NY
syracuse.com

Section III football rankings (Week 10): Champions crowned

Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Wins Third Straight, Blows Out Binghamton

The Syracuse women's basketball team cruised to a 92-59 victory over Binghamton Monday night in the Dome, one night after the first significant snowfall unofficially ushered in the winter season to upstate New York. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season.  The Lady Orange seemed ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Binghamton

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 92-59 victory against Binghamton on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Binghamton_women_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Felisha Legette-Jack...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss

A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December

Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December

Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Brandon Williams wins 22nd Congressional District seat

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, the results were leaning blue for quite a while until — after a brief technical difficulty — data from Oneida County was accurately reported. Just after 10 pm on election night, it...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WWLP 22News

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Chris Elmore says goodbye to Syracuse: ‘I feel like it’s my body telling me it’s time for a change’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Chris Elmore remembers feeling frozen in the immediate aftermath of his Week 1 ACL tear. He’d chosen to come back for a sixth and final year after missing the last four games of the 2021 season with a thumb injury that required surgery. He’d spent five seasons putting Syracuse football first by playing any position the team needed him in. He’d become a fan favorite, earning the nickname “The Rhino.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A longtime Liverpool pizzeria is now home to Mediterranean cuisine cooked on an open flame

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

New music series coming to Baldwinsville with weekly concerts

The growing Timber Banks community along the scenic Seneca River will soon offer more than fine residential, golf, and boating opportunities when the “Jazz at Timber Banks” music series begins at Persimmons Restaurant. The 21-event lineup includes the finest that the area can offer in jazz, blues, funk, Rhythm and Blues, Americana, country swing, Latin crossover, contemporary pop, and Sinatra on a schedule that runs through early May.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
996
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy