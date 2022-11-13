Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'
The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver. After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter. "It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately." "Hackett needs to...
Bears' No. 1 rushing attack takes hit with running back Khalil Herbert placed on IR with hip injury
The Chicago Bears, the team leading the NFL in rushing yards, suffered a major setback when they placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.
Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau
The Green Bay Packers look to build on the momentum from their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys as they host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans
Big Blue View
Amari Rodgers
Green Bay cut Amari Rodgers. While he hasn’t excelled in the NFL yet, he’s a 2021 3rd round pick. He’s also only a slot receiver compared to the likes of Christian Kirk. However, if he can come in and do any more than any other WR we have, he’s worth a grab off the waiver wire.
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
Big Blue View
NFL Sports Betting: Tips And Tricks
The National Football League (NFL) is a popular betting market. Even dental professionals like to bet on it. But I'm willing to guess that your dentist, and maybe even you, haven't ever won any money betting on the NFL. There are a lot of little things you can do to...
Big Blue View
A Coin Flip for Beckham?
It's being reported that it is down to Dallas and the NY Giants as possible landing spots for Odell. First, I have to say that I love the guy's game and he seems to be far more realistic and mature than the OBJ that was shipped off to Cleveland. He has a ring, has been through 2 different locations and when he is physically ready to go, he will no doubt be a plus. But: The Giants have a new set of people running the team with what looks to be a solid formula for long term success. If they were able to sign him, it would probably be for only 5 or 6 games at best this year. Ideally, he would be able to step right in and maybe help them to win a game or 2 more than they would this year than they would without him.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Texans reaction with Tony DelGenio
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss the New York Giants 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans. 1:00 — Another Victory Monday. 3:10 — Missed opportunities. 5:20 — Conservative game plan. 10:50 — Will the Giants ever...
Big Blue View
Giants-Texans ‘things I think’: The only thing pretty about the Giants is their 7-2 record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — You didn’t think the New York Giants were going to make things easy on Sunday against the one-win Houston Texans, did you? Yes, the Giants entered the game 6-2 and the Texans entered 1-6-1, but if you understand this Giants team you knew things would be interesting on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue View
BBV pick em legs 11.
First things first. F*#k, in no particular order: the cardinals, the rams (I was never going to get that game right no matter who I picked), Seattle, the Colts, and the entire NFC south. All season. Scores. Well, the scores were poor. Lone top score of 9 to Kölner and...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
NFL insider sheds light on possibility of expansion beyond 32 teams, franchise relocation
The National Football League is by far the most popular sport in the United States with television ratings and annual
