It's being reported that it is down to Dallas and the NY Giants as possible landing spots for Odell. First, I have to say that I love the guy's game and he seems to be far more realistic and mature than the OBJ that was shipped off to Cleveland. He has a ring, has been through 2 different locations and when he is physically ready to go, he will no doubt be a plus. But: The Giants have a new set of people running the team with what looks to be a solid formula for long term success. If they were able to sign him, it would probably be for only 5 or 6 games at best this year. Ideally, he would be able to step right in and maybe help them to win a game or 2 more than they would this year than they would without him.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO