Houston, TX

The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'

The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver. After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter. "It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately." "Hackett needs to...
DENVER, CO
Big Blue View

Amari Rodgers

Green Bay cut Amari Rodgers. While he hasn’t excelled in the NFL yet, he’s a 2021 3rd round pick. He’s also only a slot receiver compared to the likes of Christian Kirk. However, if he can come in and do any more than any other WR we have, he’s worth a grab off the waiver wire.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

NFL Sports Betting: Tips And Tricks

The National Football League (NFL) is a popular betting market. Even dental professionals like to bet on it. But I'm willing to guess that your dentist, and maybe even you, haven't ever won any money betting on the NFL. There are a lot of little things you can do to...
Big Blue View

A Coin Flip for Beckham?

It's being reported that it is down to Dallas and the NY Giants as possible landing spots for Odell. First, I have to say that I love the guy's game and he seems to be far more realistic and mature than the OBJ that was shipped off to Cleveland. He has a ring, has been through 2 different locations and when he is physically ready to go, he will no doubt be a plus. But: The Giants have a new set of people running the team with what looks to be a solid formula for long term success. If they were able to sign him, it would probably be for only 5 or 6 games at best this year. Ideally, he would be able to step right in and maybe help them to win a game or 2 more than they would this year than they would without him.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

BBV pick em legs 11.

First things first. F*#k, in no particular order: the cardinals, the rams (I was never going to get that game right no matter who I picked), Seattle, the Colts, and the entire NFC south. All season. Scores. Well, the scores were poor. Lone top score of 9 to Kölner and...
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
DALLAS, TX

