Horror mavens Jason Blum and James Wan are in advanced talks to merge their companies, Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster, into a mega house of chills and thrills. Blumhouse, which recently backed “Halloween Ends” and “The Black Phone,” is currently under a first look deal with Universal, which would extend to Atomic Monster as long as the deal closes. After merging, the parties expect that Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will continue to operate as separate labels, with each maintaining its own creative autonomy and brand identity. Atomic Monster is expecting to utilize the existing Blumhouse infrastructure to further scale their activities in film, TV and new content areas. More to come… More from Variety'M3GAN' Trailer Introduces a Killer Robot Child Thirsty for Blood and MayhemDown on the Movie Biz? Don't Be, Says Jason BlumJason Blum Teases the End of 'Paranormal Activity' Franchise, Talks 'Batgirl' AxeBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

7 MINUTES AGO