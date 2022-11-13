Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party
André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Reveals His Two Favorite Songs In His Discography
Drake discusses “God’s Plan” and his two favorite songs in his discography. For over 10 years, Drake’s blessed fans with music to live their lives by. Whether it’s his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone, or an album like Honestly Nevermind that took fans by surprise, he’s crafted a wide discography within the span of a decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares Tribute For Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death
Diddy shared an emotional tribute for Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death. Diddy shared a tribute for the late Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, Tuesday. Porter passed away unexpectedly back in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. “Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Brother Jungle Snaps On 21 Savage With “Her Loss” Lyric
21 is earning some backlash after saying Nas is not longer relevant. Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch
Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Reflects On 2014 Split From Future: “It Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done”
Shortly after she and Hendrix went their ways, Ci met her match in NFL star Russell Wilson. Ciara may have made herself a picture-perfect life with her husband Russell Wilson shortly after meeting him back in 2016, but she wasn’t always a part of the union that has fans labelling them “couple goals.” In fact, the R&B singer was previously dating one of the most notoriously “toxic” rappers in the industry, Future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Spark Romance Rumours With PDA-Filled Date
The model has been working through her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, while the comedian was previously linked to Kim Kardashian earlier this year. 2022 has brought us no shortage of absurd and unexpected celebrity romances. From Kanye West and Julia Fox’s whirlwind relationship at the start of the year to the more recent 40-year age gap union between Cher and AE Edwards, the matchmaker to the stars has certainly kept us entertained with their pairings this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey Attempts To Trademark “Queen Of Christmas,” Gets Rejected
Hopefully the news doesn’t crush her famous holiday spirit. Mariah Carey will forever be immortalized as the “Queen of Christmas,” even if the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won’t give her the official rights to the phrase. A new report from TMZ reveals that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Responds After 21 Savage Mentions His Album Sales
Kodak Black fires back after 21 Savage brings up his first-week sales. It seems like the supposed Soundcloud era of rappers is now bickering over hypothetical Verzuz battles. Ever since 21 Savage and Drake dropped Her Loss, the Atlanta rapper’s felt especially confident in his catalog. In fact, he said that he could wipe out anyone from his Freshman Class, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, in a song-for-song battle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Plans To Address 2022 Drama In New Freestyle
Saweetie plans to get everything off her chest soon. People know Saweetie for her upbeat music and quirky food combinations, but she has recently been at the center of drama. Her breakup with Quavo is to blame for most of it, though. The internet talked about the infamous video of the two tussling over a bag in an elevator for weeks, and are still unaware of why the situation occurred.
Jason Blum and James Wan in Talks to Merge Horror Production Companies
Horror mavens Jason Blum and James Wan are in advanced talks to merge their companies, Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster, into a mega house of chills and thrills. Blumhouse, which recently backed “Halloween Ends” and “The Black Phone,” is currently under a first look deal with Universal, which would extend to Atomic Monster as long as the deal closes. After merging, the parties expect that Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will continue to operate as separate labels, with each maintaining its own creative autonomy and brand identity. Atomic Monster is expecting to utilize the existing Blumhouse infrastructure to further scale their activities in film, TV and new content areas. More to come… More from Variety'M3GAN' Trailer Introduces a Killer Robot Child Thirsty for Blood and MayhemDown on the Movie Biz? Don't Be, Says Jason BlumJason Blum Teases the End of 'Paranormal Activity' Franchise, Talks 'Batgirl' AxeBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in November 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in November 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Reacts To Wack 100’s LAX Story
Future laughs off Wack 100’s recent claim about owing Trick Trick money. Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.
Comments / 0