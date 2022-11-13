ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tv20detroit.com

Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Fewer Michigan hunters leading to higher deer population. The impact could be drastic.

(WXYZ) — Firearm deer hunting season kicks off Tuesday, but there are fewer and fewer hunters every year, which could be causing a problem for the state. Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said white-tailed deer can birth two to three fawns a year, and unlike other mammals, don't go through menopause.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years

More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.
CLARKSTON, MI

