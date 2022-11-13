Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
Tv20detroit.com
Fewer Michigan hunters leading to higher deer population. The impact could be drastic.
(WXYZ) — Firearm deer hunting season kicks off Tuesday, but there are fewer and fewer hunters every year, which could be causing a problem for the state. Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said white-tailed deer can birth two to three fawns a year, and unlike other mammals, don't go through menopause.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years
More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
Tv20detroit.com
2022 Michigan Firearm Deer season kicks off Tuesday with new harvest reporting
The firearm deer season in Michigan kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 15 and lasts for just over two weeks until Nov. 30, with thousands of hunters heading north to try and get a deer. This is the first year that hunters will have to report their harvest online or risk a fine.
Tv20detroit.com
WWII bracelet found in the Alps returned to family in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — On July 16, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria. Russell O’Rourke's uncle died in the crash. “He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said...
Tv20detroit.com
Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.
