This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters swept away a motel with 8 people trapped inside. Only 7 survived.
The eight people trapped in the Hideaway Village motel realized that they may die as geysers shot up through the buckling floors and the deadbolts holding their doors shut snapped like toothpicks under Hurricane Ian’s assault. The turquoise motel, ripped from its foundation amid 150 mph winds, careened west...
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Horror details as ‘flesh-eating bacteria’ kills hero dad who travelled to help hurricane victims
A HEROIC dad who traveled 1,300 miles to help hurricane victims never returned home after contracting a "flesh-eating bacteria." James Hewitt, 56, died on October 11 after he was infected with the rare and deadly Vibrio Vulnificus during the relief effort in Florida. Six days before his death, Hewitt went...
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
WATCH: Man Jokes Sharks Are Swimming Past in Hurricane Nicole Floodwaters
These two fin-shaped objects being swept along by Hurricane Nicole’s floodwaters on Hutchinson Island, Florida, looked like a pair of sharks swimming through the water. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the odd scene as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a “couple of sharks” swimming across the flooded roadway. The people in the car with him laughed as the objects rolled through.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Atlantic Storm With Cyclone Potential Has New York, East Coast in Its Path
Residents in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England are in the five-day outlook.
Human Remains Uncovered Near Native American Burial Ground in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
Officials say a total of six skulls and several smaller bones were located Thursday by beachgoers The remains of at least six people have been discovered on a Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole made landfall. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the human remains were found on Hutchinson Island's Chastain Beach on Thursday after the storm, which is currently a tropical depression, slammed into the state's eastern coast, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The bones are believed to belong to members of the Seminole Tribe, the outlet reported. MSCO Chief Deputy John Budensiek said...
Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
DeSantis’s old law firm received millions in Florida state funds, investigation finds
Daily Beast reports that Holland & Knight, where governor once worked, made nearly $3m in state contracts from 2018 to 2020
DeSantis aides celebrated success luring migrants onto flights. Then the law stepped in
Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.
What texts messages show about DeSantis’ plan to lure migrants away from Texas
TALLAHASSEE — Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport
MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's Atlantic coast
MIAMI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole closed in on Florida's Atlantic shoreline early on Thursday with a brew of heavy downpours, fierce winds and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that threatened coastal areas still reeling from the last major storm six weeks ago.
