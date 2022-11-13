ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
njmom.com

28 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

It’s beginning to look like the holidays, with seasonal kid-friendly things to do all weekend. Hop in the car and enjoy the lights at the Holidig Drive-Thru Lights Show at Diggerland USA in West Berlin, see the animals and the holiday displays at the Turtle Back Zoo Holiday Lights Spectacular in West Orange, or step back into a simpler time with Our Day of Thanks! A 19th Century Thanksgiving Celebration at the Historical Allaire Village in Wall. And before autumn disappears, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ. (featured photo credit: Diggerland USA)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hwy.co

New Jersey’s Duke Island Park Is a Hidden Gem

For many people who love the outdoors, Duke Island Park is an easy getaway from bustling New York City. It’s no exaggeration to say this jewel of a park in suburban New Jersey is a hidden gem. There are tons of opportunities for outdoor activities, whether you have an extremely active lifestyle or not. In fact, it’s a wonderful place to sit lazily and watch the river flow.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
yeahthatskosher.com

Chai Pie is a New Pizzeria in Deal, New Jersey

Pizza Chai Pie is a new pizzeria that has recently opened inside Shalom Food Grocery in Deal, New Jersey. The pizzeria serves personal pies only, which can be customized with a variety of toppings from the restaurant menu. Pizza Chai Pie seeks to offer a pizza recipe that fuses traditional...
DEAL, NJ
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Peep/Show the Body

Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

