Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
News 12
Around 500 people to receive Thanksgiving meals at New Covenant Center in Stamford
Around 500 people will receive a Thanksgiving turkey, along will all the fixings and even a gift card to ShopRite from the New Covenant Center in Stamford. Workers are preparing for the center's annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. New Covenant Center executive director John Gutman says about 150 families per week...
New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey Shore
When people think of dining at the Jersey Shore, they tend to assume that the restaurants in question are only good during the summer. You know---the feeling of traditional "shore food" like pizza, tacos, or perhaps a tiki bar experience. But, when the fall hits, tourism goes away, and most people ignore the shore unless they live there.
njmom.com
28 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
It’s beginning to look like the holidays, with seasonal kid-friendly things to do all weekend. Hop in the car and enjoy the lights at the Holidig Drive-Thru Lights Show at Diggerland USA in West Berlin, see the animals and the holiday displays at the Turtle Back Zoo Holiday Lights Spectacular in West Orange, or step back into a simpler time with Our Day of Thanks! A 19th Century Thanksgiving Celebration at the Historical Allaire Village in Wall. And before autumn disappears, check out our guide to fall activities in NJ. (featured photo credit: Diggerland USA)
Specialty Sandwich Shop “Hoagitos” To Open 3rd NJ Location in 2023!
Have you ever heard of a "hoagito"? If you've ever been to this sandwich shop with two other locations in New Jersey, you probably have!. Hoagitos, a specialty sandwich shop based in Monmouth County, is set to open its third New Jersey location in 2023, according to NJ.com!. They'll be...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Insider's tour of Moonachie facility where Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade magic is made
The Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie serves as the home base for all of the carpenters, electricians, painters, sculptors and others who take part in constructing the floats.
hwy.co
New Jersey’s Duke Island Park Is a Hidden Gem
For many people who love the outdoors, Duke Island Park is an easy getaway from bustling New York City. It’s no exaggeration to say this jewel of a park in suburban New Jersey is a hidden gem. There are tons of opportunities for outdoor activities, whether you have an extremely active lifestyle or not. In fact, it’s a wonderful place to sit lazily and watch the river flow.
yeahthatskosher.com
Chai Pie is a New Pizzeria in Deal, New Jersey
Pizza Chai Pie is a new pizzeria that has recently opened inside Shalom Food Grocery in Deal, New Jersey. The pizzeria serves personal pies only, which can be customized with a variety of toppings from the restaurant menu. Pizza Chai Pie seeks to offer a pizza recipe that fuses traditional...
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Peep/Show the Body
Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
