Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion in Istanbul on 13 November that killed at least six people and injured 81.A bomb was planted on Istikal Avenue, a bustling pedestrian avenue lined with shops and restaurants leading to Taksim Square, on Sunday.On Monday, police said they had detained a Syrian woman with links to Kurdish militants, as well as 46 other people, for questioning.“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams,” interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in IstanbulCCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of IstanbulIstanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast

2 DAYS AGO