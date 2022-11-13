Read full article on original website
Study reveals AirPods can be used to help those with hearing loss
BOSTON - Could earbuds actually improve hearing for some?Millions of people who could benefit from hearing aids often don't use them because they're expensive or they carry a stigma. But researchers in Taiwan compared Apple AirPods to traditional hearing aids in 21 volunteers with mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods were linked to Apple smartphones with an app called "Live Listen," which acts like a microphone.They found that the AirPods Pro model, which has a noise cancelation feature, performed as well as premium hearing aids in certain environments. They hope this knowledge will encourage more companies to include features in smartphone technology that help people with hearing loss.
Parents aren't wrong: Researchers say loud music really can cause hearing loss
BOSTON - Many parents tell their kids to "turn down that music" and for good reason. It literally could be deafening. Researchers reviewed thirty-three prior studies and say more than 1 billion people between the ages of 12 and 34 are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe use of personal listening devices such as headphones and earbuds. Going to loud concerts is also a threat.Exposure to loud sounds can disrupt the sensory cells in the ear which over time can become permanently damaged leading to hearing loss and/or tinnitus. The CDC defines safe noise levels as 85 decibels over 40 hours a week, but many people choose volumes as high as 105 on their devices, and concert venues may reach up to 112 decibels. Some tips? If the music causes your ears to ring, it is way too loud. Stand away from loudspeakers. And try to use devices that reduce background noise so you can listen at a safe volume without having to drown out the racket around you.
"Not Wearing A Bra Unless I Absolutely Have To": 27 Permanent Changes That People Made To Their Lives Once The Pandemic Hit
"I haven't shaken a hand in years."
Mystery Plant: 'Mexican marigold,' 'Lemmon’s marigold,' Tagetes lemmonii
Where’s a Shakespeare scholar when you need one?. I think that maybe the Bard secretly considered himself a botanist, as his works are full of references to plants and flowers, and of course that’s a good thing. The problem, and it is a fascinating one, is that we probably don’t have a totally accurate idea about some of the plants to which he was referring. And, of course, he was using the common names for plants at the time of the late 16th century, and then, as now, there were no standards for applying common names to plants.
Cosmic hourglass captured by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of a star
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The protostar the image centers around is hidden from view in the neck of a dark, hourglass-shape cloud of gas and dust. The dark line across the middle of the neck is a protoplanetary disc — dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future — about the size of our solar system. Light from the protostar spreads above and below this disc, according to a news release.
