Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was not happy with refs in Chiefs game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Frustrated With NFL Officiating
The latest controversy involving NFL officials revolves around a pair of non-calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In a season during which there has been quite a bit of grumbling about referees being too quick to throw flags for personal fouls, ...
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?
The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
Chiefs fan with brain cancer given special football memory
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
'Missed opportunities': Jaguars suffer all-too-familiar fate against Chiefs, lose 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) after they fell 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 10 of NFL action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a crowd that's perhaps the best in the league.
UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' bowl projections has Gators playing in-state
USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections following Week 11 of the college football season. College football reporter Erick Smith has the Florida Gators facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 30. Florida...
Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made official what has long been the vision surrounding their franchise on Tuesday: They are planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and have started exploring downtown ballpark options for the future. Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to Royals fans and the Kansas City...
