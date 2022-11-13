KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) after they fell 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 10 of NFL action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a crowd that's perhaps the best in the league.

