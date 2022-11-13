Read full article on original website
SAPD looking for man missing since late October
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are asking for the public's help looking for a 51-year-old man who disappeared on Halloween and has a diagnosed medical condition. Jonathan Wilson was last seen downtown, according to SAPD officials. Police say he could now be in Austin, where he used to live. He's described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing about 200 pounds; and bald with green eyes.
Police investigating deadly crash after man hit by 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on the east side of town Tuesday night. The fatal accident happened around 9:02 p.m. on Rigsby at Bermuda. Police arrived at the location and found a man of unknown age, unresponsive on the roadway.
Five minors recovering from crash in stolen car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Five minors are recovering from crashing into Apache Creek near downtown late Tuesday night. It started with San Antonio Police discovering a stolen car on the road just before midnight. They say an officer ran the plate and began following the car but he didn't speed...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
Police searching for suspect in 2019 Rim Shopping Center shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in the search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at The Rim Shopping Center back in 2019. The shooting happened on December 8, 2019 in the 17623 block of La Cantera Parkway. Authorities said witnesses reported a...
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
Erik Cantu awake 6 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is awake and smiling nearly six weeks after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, a photo posted by the family shows. The teen’s father, Erik Cantu Sr., shared an update on the GoFundMe site Friday...
San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident in October on the east side of San Antonio. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on October 13, 2022. He later died of his injuries from the crash. The...
'We are emerging victoriously' | Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer, is now awake
SAN ANTONIO — The teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer is now awake. Erik Cantu, 17, has been in the hospital for over a month after former Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car. The GoFundMe page, which as of...
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
MuySA: Remembering when the San Antonio Express-News owned KENS 5
Even the name pays tribute to the newspaper.
Construction on SAPD's St. Mary's substation to begin soon
SAN ANTONIO — Workers will begin building a new San Antonio police substation on North St. Mary's Street in February, according to new filings with the state. Construction will be finished by February 2024, the city estimated. Some Tobin Hill residents lobbied for the substation, hoping permanent police presence...
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
