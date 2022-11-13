ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for man missing since late October

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are asking for the public's help looking for a 51-year-old man who disappeared on Halloween and has a diagnosed medical condition. Jonathan Wilson was last seen downtown, according to SAPD officials. Police say he could now be in Austin, where he used to live. He's described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing about 200 pounds; and bald with green eyes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy