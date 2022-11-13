ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died

A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nashotah stable fire; 2 horses, 3 dogs dead

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to a stable fire Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 on Nashotah Road near Mission Road in Nashotah. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. Two horses and three dogs were inside the stable at the time and died in the fire.
NASHOTAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks sentencing: 9 people to speak on Brooks' behalf

WAUKESHA, Wis. - More statements are expected Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the final day of Darrel Brooks' sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court. Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party. Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded Oct. 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash

CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc to Celebrate America Recycles Day Tuesday

The City of Manitowoc will be celebrating America Recycles Day on Tuesday. America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day designed to build awareness of recycling and its benefits and to encourage people to recycle correctly and buy recycled products. By recycling, you can help reduce emissions of greenhouse gas...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy