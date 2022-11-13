Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal
Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised.
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nashotah stable fire; 2 horses, 3 dogs dead
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to a stable fire Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 on Nashotah Road near Mission Road in Nashotah. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. Two horses and three dogs were inside the stable at the time and died in the fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: 9 people to speak on Brooks' behalf
WAUKESHA, Wis. - More statements are expected Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the final day of Darrel Brooks' sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court. Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party. Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded Oct. 14.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc to Celebrate America Recycles Day Tuesday
The City of Manitowoc will be celebrating America Recycles Day on Tuesday. America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day designed to build awareness of recycling and its benefits and to encourage people to recycle correctly and buy recycled products. By recycling, you can help reduce emissions of greenhouse gas...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023. The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
Appleton Police investigating suspicious death at a home
The Appleton Police Department is presently investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
15-year-old girl shot after fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot after a fight near Fond Du Lac and Little Menomonee River on Monday.
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
