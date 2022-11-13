11-year-old boy allegedly shot, killed by brother while parents reportedly at work in Florida

MIAMI — An 11-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed by his 13-year-old brother in their Miami, Florida, house while their parents were at work, officials say.

According to WPEC, Miami-Dade Police Department detectives said that the incident happened Thursday evening around 5 p.m. Officers were called out to an apartment on Ives Dairy Road, which is west of Interstate 95, for a child who was shot.

According to CBS Miami, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the 13-year-old brother found a handgun inside a firearm case in his parents’ master bedroom closet. When he was holding it, it accidentally discharged, hitting his 11-year-old brother in the chest.

CBS Miami reported that the 11-year-old boy’s name was Shemarion Burse. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said that the parents were at work at the time of the shooting, according to WPEC.

According to CBS Miami, one of the boys’ parents is a Miami-Dade corrections officer.

Investigators told CBS Miami that they do not expect to file charges against the parents.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group