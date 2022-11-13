Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Village Cross Stitch
There’s nothing particularly Christmas related about this pretty winter scene other than the colors. If you don’t celebrate Christmas this is still a super pretty project to stitch, and you can make the hills and trees different colors if you like to give it less of a holiday feel.
Recycled Crafts
Crossover Baby Bib Free Sewing Pattern
This crossover baby bib makes a great baby shower gift! You can sew them easily using a free pattern from So Sew Easy. The cross front allows you to use two fabrics if you like. It’s reversible, too! Edges are finished neatly with bias tape and you can sew up a stack in an afternoon. Get the free sewing pattern from So Sew Easy.
Recycled Crafts
Simple Thanksgiving Dishcloth Knitting Pattern
It’s really the fall color of this one that makes it a Thanksgiving dishcloth pattern. You can stitch these up and use them in any color at any time of the year. The design, by Knit So Easy, is a step beyond beginner knitting that combines Garter and Stockinette stitches for scrubby texture that’s fun to knit.
It's in fall, not summer, that leaves show their true colors
The landscape across much of the country has changed from green to vibrant shades of yellow, orange, red and even purple. But is this dramatic annual kaleidoscope the leaves' transformation into something new? Not exactly.The visual feast we see in autumn is actually a return to normal for the leaves. The real magic occurs in spring, when trees and shrubs begin using sunlight to produce the green pigment chlorophyll and photosynthesize it into food to sustain themselves during the growing season. When that happens, the plants’ naturally colorful leaves take on the green hue we associate with them.When summer gives...
Recycled Crafts
Easy Quilt in a Day Pattern
Do you have day to spare? Then why not make an entire quilt. You can with this tutorial from Pieces by Polly. This pattern is a great project for a beginner. It’s also great for experienced quilters who need to come up with a gift in record time. Sometimes it’s nice to have a quick project like this one.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall
The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Woman Shows Difference Between Steam Mop And Swiffer and We Are Disgusted
If you think your floors are clean, think again.
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
Dollar Tree – Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreath
This craft tutorial shows you step-by-step how to create an evergreen Christmas wreath. 4 Dollar Tree Greenery Picks with pine cones– Dollar Tree. Take the end of the garland and wrap it around the wire wreath and curl the end around to secure it. Then wrap the garland all...
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
The beauty and ease of holiday cacti
This time of year, folks are truly enjoying the abundance of blooms on a holiday cactus. Join any garden page on Facebook, and I guarantee you’ll see pictures. Tina reached out recently and asked why her Christmas cactus is already blooming. Have you noticed this too? Maybe you have a Thanksgiving cactus! Check out the differences in the leaves, or the phylloclades. (This is not my photo, credit goes to the world wide web):
Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees
Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Woman heartbroken after hungry squirrels eat her Halloween display: 'All my pumpkins are gone, just gone!'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I always imagine country porches decorated with pumpkins and potted mums when I think of autumn.
The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree. The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
Woman Makes Adorable Table Ornament Tree Out of a Skewer
We're getting ready for the holidays, and we want to make sure you're prepared too! This year, instead of buying all of your Christmas décor, why not make a table ornament tree out of a skewer? It's a fun holiday craft that's easy to do, and you'll have something cute and festive to decorate your ...
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
Comments / 0