PORTLAND, Maine — We were on some ride around here. Temps were crazy warm with six days in the 60s and three days in the 70s over the first two weeks of the month. But just like that, the pattern has flipped, and there's no sign of a warm-up. Not only will it be cold this week, but there's a solid chance that you see your first flakes of the season too.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO