Portland, ME

newscentermaine.com

Maine sees first statewide snow of the season

PORTLAND, Maine — Snow in November isn't uncommon. In fact, we average a little over 2 inches of snow during the month. Low pressure is moving up the East Coast and into the Northeast. It's running into a dome of cold air, resulting in our first flakes of the season. Because the locking high isn't very strong and the low will track close to the coast, the subfreezing air will erode. It will happen very quickly along the coast. But the period of snow will be longer inland resulting in slushy accumulations and messy roads. Please drive safely.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Winter has finally arrived in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — We were on some ride around here. Temps were crazy warm with six days in the 60s and three days in the 70s over the first two weeks of the month. But just like that, the pattern has flipped, and there's no sign of a warm-up. Not only will it be cold this week, but there's a solid chance that you see your first flakes of the season too.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday

How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
BANGOR, ME
newscentermaine.com

Remember when it was 70 out? Now, snow is on the way for Wednesday.

MAINE, USA — Usually, the hardcore skiers/snowmobilers/Maria Carey song-pushers start grumbling when it's mild in November. But this year, likely due to high heating costs, "Endless Fall 2022" had record support. Unfortunately, that run is about to come to a close. This won't be a huge storm but there's...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

The Week Ahead: Much colder with winter storm brewing on Wednesday

We've made it to just about the halfway point of November and so far escaped virtually everything that month usually has to offer. That party of unseasonably warm temperatures has come to a screeching end, and much colder and stormy times await in the coming days and perhaps weeks. After a wet Sunday with even a taste of winter in the mountains we clear out into Monday and wake up to bright sunshine with blue skies, but leaving without the winter gear tomorrow (heavy jacket, gloves, scarf, hat) will be quite the mistake.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Doug Stewart

New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed

Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
MILBRIDGE, ME

