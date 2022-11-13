ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

capecod.com

Will You Help Leo find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Leo! This short little man loves his walks and cuddles once he is comfortable. Big changes can be hard for Leo, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves to rest his head on his person! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with only adults, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Leo needs to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. If you’re looking for a cute little pup, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!
Boston

What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?

Officials detailed multiple design options to replace the outdated Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Traveling to and from Cape Cod will look a lot different over the coming decade. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, both built in the 1930’s, are set to be replaced in the years to come. While...
BOURNE, MA
WSBS

WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon

It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

How much snow fell in parts of Massachusetts?

The first snow of the season in Worcester started falling at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leicester received 2.3 inches of snow, Worcester saw 2 inches and Fitchburg received 1.7 inches by Wednesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
nbcboston.com

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

