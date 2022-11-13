Meet Leo! This short little man loves his walks and cuddles once he is comfortable. Big changes can be hard for Leo, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves to rest his head on his person! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with only adults, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Leo needs to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. If you’re looking for a cute little pup, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

1 DAY AGO