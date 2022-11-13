Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wisc.edu
UW–Madison recognizes four local educators with Rockwell Awards
The UW–Madison School of Education honored the 2022 recipients of its Rockwell Award for Outstanding Cooperating Teachers on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Education Building. The Rockwell Awards, made possible through the generosity of Roland and Ruth Rockwell, recognize excellent teachers who have chosen to pass on their expertise by providing professional experiences for UW–Madison student teachers.
wisc.edu
Return to college has life-changing impact
Helping adult students return to college is the most satisfying part of my job, but hearing about how the decision has positively impacted a student’s life is the most rewarding. One such student, Tyler Johnston, was academically dismissed from his first university after struggling financially and personally. He moved...
wisc.edu
CALS in the News for the week of November 5 – 11
Mentioned: Tim Van Deelen, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Mentioned: Stan Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Mentioned: Aldo Leopold, Deceased, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. The Capital Times, 11/7/22. Quoted: Michelle Miller, Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. Quoted: Kim Bremmer, Alumna, Animal and Dairy Sciences, Life Sciences Communication. Badger Herald, 11/9/22.
wisc.edu
Dance Department, Li Chiao-Ping Dance present ‘bits ‘n pieces’ Nov. 17-19
The UW–Madison Dance Department and Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) present “bits ‘n pieces,” Nov. 17-19 in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall (1050 University Avenue). This family-friendly concert is packed with humor and delight, and will feature new choreography, fan favorites, and rarely seen...
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
Daily Cardinal
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
Middleton hospital to open children’s inpatient psychiatric unit
Miramont Behavioral Hospital is set to open a new adolescent unit by early December to help meet the demand for kids in need of mental health support.
Badger Herald
Rise in housing complaints points to housing discrimination in Wisconsin
It is no secret that Madison’s housing market is struggling to keep up with demand. The effects of inflation, when paired with the skyrocketing need for housing in and around the Madison area, are leading to a worst-case scenario for new renters. At best, the options for tenants are...
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
UW Health urgent care, ER wait times growing amid influx of patients with respiratory illnesses
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency departments and urgent care units in the Madison area are seeing long wait times due to an influx of patients who’ve contracted various respiratory illnesses. Officials with UW Health said Tuesday that while they’re able to meet the community’s needs, but want to make sure each patient is being seen at the proper time. “Unlike most...
“Things might’ve been different’: Monroe mom has ‘Got Your Back’ through suicide prevention app
There’s no one fix to ending depression and anxiety, Teri Ellefson knows this but she refuses to give up hope, after the death of son by suicide she’s using an app to make an impact.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
nbc15.com
Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November. It’s an anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest...
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
Holiday Fantasy In Lights returns to Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. — There are not many better signs that the holiday season is right around the corner than the return of Holiday Fantasy in Lights. The lights shined at Olin Park on Saturday for the first time this year. This year marks the 34th-annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights. The first light show was in 1989 at Warner Park. The...
Threats to schools across US, including Madison, may be coming from overseas
Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country. An FBI official says Monday that officials do not believe the threats to be racially motivated. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent. The update comes as academic institutions across the nation have faced a surge of threats, including many targeting historically Black colleges and universities.
Dane County Farmer’s Market closes season on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — In another sign of the changing seasons, the Dane County Farmer’s Market closed its season on Capitol Square. Vendors still manned their booths Saturday despite below-freezing temps and snowflakes beginning to fall. That includes Alsum Sweet Corn, who kept shoppers warm with a hot treat. “We’ve been doing this for about 100 years,” Brittany Alsum said. “It’s...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
