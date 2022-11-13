Read full article on original website
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Basketball is Back In Action Against Delaware State Wednesday
NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball will look to build on a strong performance at Sacred Heart when it welcomes Delaware State to Levien Gym Wednesday, November 16 for a 7 p.m. contest. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia is still in search of its first win after dropping a heartbreaker, 88-85,...
Cape Gazette
Danny Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of funny stories
Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
WDEL 1150AM
Dixon scores 17 in Villanova's win over Delaware State
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon's 17 points helped Villanova defeat Delaware State 60-50. Dixon added seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Brandon Slater scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Caleb Daniels had seven points. The Hornets were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 10 points. Delaware State also...
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
The future is now at Saint Mark’s High School Esports Center
The term “student-athlete” takes on a new meaning at Saint Mark’s High School in Pike Creek, where gamers can exercise and flex perhaps the most important muscle of all: the brain. Senior Giovanni Antonelli is captain of Saint Mark’s Esports’ Mario Kart team, which plays out of the school’s brand new, state-of-the-art Esports Center. “It’s similar to most other sports ... Read More
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
Cape Gazette
Aerial look at Lewes in 1939
Lewes is a town steeped in history, and some of that history is documented in this 1939 aerial photograph by J. Victor Dallin. Kings Highway runs from the bottom right to the upper left of this photograph. DeVries Circle is easily recognizable in the lower left, but it appears to be a dirt road. A few weeks ago, we showed an aerial photograph of the railroad running down the middle of Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Trains using that railroad came from Lewes. In the 1930s, the Queen Anne Railroad ran through town, with the historic swing bridge providing access across the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The railroad also had a spur to the south to Rehoboth Beach until the early 1970s. That’s now the Junction & Breakwater Trail. When the swing bridge was determined to be unsafe, the rest of the railroad in Lewes was decommissioned in 2017 and the tracks were eventually removed. The state used the right of way to create the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail, which will eventually connect Lewes to Georgetown.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington
Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
Delaware State Fair announces first summer concert performer
Esteemed rap artist Nelly will once again perform at the Delaware State Fair, event organizers announced Tuesday. “Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality,” the State Fair said in a news release. Nelly ... Read More
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
