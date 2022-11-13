Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic resting Wednesday for Mavericks in back-to-back
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (rest) is out on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Doncic will miss his first game of the season as he rests on the second leg of a back-to-back. Spencer Dinwiddie will play a significantly larger role on offense and there will also be more opportunities for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood. Josh Green might draw the start in place of Doncic on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/16/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Pacers' James Johnson (back) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has been removed from Wednesday's injury report and should be good to go against the Hornets. He last played on October 31st. Johnson is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 11.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Dean Wade (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade continues to deal with a knee injury and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 23.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Wade's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (knee) available for season debut Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bertans will be available to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to right knee effusion. Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out for the Mavericks and JaVale McGee (neck) remains unavailable, so Bertans could see some minutes off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) available for Trail Blazers on Tuesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is active for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a three game absence, Nurkic will make his return on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Spurs' team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Nurkic to score 35.9 FanDuel points.
