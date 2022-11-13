ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darwin Nunez shrugs off price tag to become key for Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2H1a_0j9LyRD000

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk believes forward Darwin Nunez has impressed with the way he has made light of the burden of his price tag to become a key part of the team quickly.

The Uruguay international heads to the World Cup next week on the back of a match-winning double in the 3-1 victory over Southampton which took his tally for the club to seven in his last 10 appearances.

After a shaky start, which saw him miss three matches after a red card for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen in only his third game for the club, Nunez has rapidly become a fan favourite.

His arrival from Benfica, in what could turn out to be a club-record £85million transfer, placed a large burden on a player who only turned 23 in the summer but – despite starting afresh in a new country where he barely speaks the language – the South American is starting to flourish.

Van Dijk, who knows all about shouldering the weight of a hefty transfer fee after his 2018 £75m move from Southampton was a world record for a defender at the time, has seen the progress first hand.

“We never doubted his quality but obviously, when you have price tag like that and the goals are not flowing like you want, it’s good (he has shown character) and I think he’s done very well,” said the Holland captain.

“Obviously he has all the qualities for a modern-day striker.

“There is a reason why we bought him and he’s maturing, he’s stayed patient, kept his head down and played and that’s a credit to him and hopefully he can keeps scoring and stay important for the group.

“Obviously he learns how we want to play, he learns what we expect from him, he plays a little bit on the left but also has a free role coming into the middle.

“It takes time you know. It is a new team, new environment, new country, new language so it is absolutely normal for him to take a little bit more time (to settle in) but there is no doubt the qualities are there and the goals will follow.”

While Nunez is an emerging talent, Liverpool’s player of the season so far goalkeeper Alisson Becker has maintained a higher level while team-mates have been struggling for form and he was just as instrumental in the win.

The Brazil international made three crucial saves after the break from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Samuel Edozie and first-half goalscorer Che Adams to deny new Saints boss Nathan Jones hope of getting something out of his Premier League debut at Anfield.

“You shouldn’t take anyone for granted. We certainly never do that,” added Van Dijk.

“He’s important for the group on and off the pitch. We don’t want him to have to make saves, first and foremost. He had to do so (against Southampton) and he was outstanding.

“Brazil are a very good team, they have two of their best goalies in their squad and in my opinion the best goalie in the world is Alisson.”

One Brazilian who will not be going to the World Cup is scorer of Liverpool’s opener Roberto Firmino, whose ninth goal of the campaign is only two short of his tally for the whole of last season and equalled his return for the 2020-21 campaign.

“I think Bobby should be in, but who am I to say that?,” said the Dutchman.

“He took it on the chin, all you can do is recover and be ready for the rest of the season and I think he will do that.”

Southampton came to Anfield and were punished for being far too open in the first half and Jones accepts that is an area to work on.

“We have only kept one clean sheet as a club so that has to change,” he said.

“We were really passive first half. We allowed world class players too much space and that is borderline suicide.

“That is something we address. We will work on the negatives and be better in the next game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No Haaland for Norway as Kenny looks for results – Republic talking points

Stephen Kenny and his Republic of Ireland players head into Thursday night’s friendly against Norway looking to give themselves a platform for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They do so having ended a disappointing Nations League campaign by beating Armenia in September to avoid relegation from League B. Here,...
newschain

Raphael Varane: Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism affects Manchester United players

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane admits team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag does affect the players. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man Utd and is being forced out

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club. The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV.
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Absolutely brilliant – England’s training base in Qatar hits the bullseye

England’s first training session in Qatar took place to the backdrop of a setting sun as the local call to prayer brought an end to the section open to the media. All of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad took to the training pitch at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex to the south of Doha, a finely-manicured surface perfected by the Football Association’s own groundsman, who arrived in the country over the weekend to prepare.
newschain

Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview has left his future in question. The Portugal international was already eyeing the exit at Old Trafford and his public attack on the club’s hierarchy looks like the next stage in his attempts to engineer a move away. A statement from...
newschain

OK, boss – Cristiano Ronaldo chose United over City after Sir Alex Ferguson chat

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City but followed his “heart” by rejoining Manchester United instead. In his explosive Talk TV interview, the Portugal forward expanded on Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to him to snub City and return to Old Trafford. “Well, honestly,...
newschain

Scotland slip to defeat in Turkey

Scotland succumbed to their first defeat in five matches with a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey in Diyarbakir. Defender Ozan Kabak headed in the opener for the home side five minutes before the break after earlier hitting the crossbar before attacker Cengiz Under doubled the lead with a confident finish four minutes after half-time.
newschain

John McGinn still hurting over Scotland missing out on the World Cup

John McGinn admitted that missing out on the 2022 World Cup finals still irks after he scored a superb consolation goal in Scotland’s 2-1 friendly defeat in Turkey. Goals from defender Ozan Kabak and attacker Cengiz Under had given the slick-moving home side a comfortable lead and it was not until the Aston Villa midfielder reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with an excellent finish after a powerful run that the Scots turned the game around, although there was to be no leveller.
newschain

Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence

Stephen Kenny has warned the Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland. The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.
newschain

Lionel Messi scores 91st Argentina goal in 5-0 friendly rout of UAE

Lionel Messi was on target as Argentina warmed up for the World Cup with a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after being teed-up by Messi in the 17th minute before Angel Di Maria netted a quick-fire brace. Messi then struck...
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar. Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.
newschain

Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round

Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory. The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
newschain

World Cup preparations in Qatar continue – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16. Football. World Cup preparations continued. Kammy had that Saturdays feeling. Gary Cahill hung up his boots. John...
newschain

‘Risk of European cancer epidemic in next 10 years’ if weaknesses not addressed

An estimated one million cancer diagnoses were missed across Europe in the last two years, and a new report suggests the impact of Covid-19 could set back European cancer results by almost a decade. Researchers say the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in cancer health systems and in the research landscape...
newschain

James Maddison delighted to shelve holiday plans for World Cup trip to Qatar

James Maddison is delighted to be gearing up for a World Cup rather than reclining on a sun lounger after his repeated England rejections helped fuel his return to Gareth Southgate’s squad. The 25-year-old’s only cap to date came in 2019 and the midfielder was braced to miss out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy