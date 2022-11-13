Read full article on original website
Related
One dead in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen at motel in Anderson 2 months ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago. Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies recover vehicles, seize multiple guns in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a recent investigation that has led to multiple stolen items.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
FOX Carolina
Three minors missing in Greenville County
Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm is hosting the Yuletide Unicorn Festival this year. Jane Dyer joins us in studio to preview this year's Kringle Holiday Village in Greenville. Search for teens with medical issues in Greenville Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the latest details. AMBER...
Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to Upstate crash after driver was trapped in vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Anderson County. Troopers said it happened Sunday on Bishops Branch Road. According to troopers, an 80-year-old driver was traveling south when their vehicle traveled off the side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned. The coroner...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
1 dead in Anderson Co. crash
ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
Seven people die in separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Another Upstate weekend marred by fatal traffic accidents from the Mountains to the Piedmont, in total seven people lost their lives in the various crashes.
wspa.com
Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged
A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot. Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; …. A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at...
WYFF4.com
1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
Upstate deputy uses pit maneuver to stop dangerous driver
Actions by Upstate deputies helped prevent disaster for motorists in the Upstate this afternoon. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man driving a Buick sedan pulled out in front of deputies around 1 PM and began driving dangerously.
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
iheart.com
One Dead, Another Arrested After Lexington County Crash
(Lexington County, SC)-- One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Lexington County. A car went off the road southeast of Swansea, hit a tree, and overturned Saturday morning. Forty-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston was killed and the 40-year-old driver, Darlene Michelle Richardson, was...
Comments / 0