One of the two mascot characters, the "Paralympic Phryge," has a running blade on his right leg, marking the first Olympic mascot with a visible disability. SwimSwam will periodically update you on the biggest news around the Olympic and Paralympic world, outside of aquatic sports. Catch up on the new mascots for Paris 2024, the latest on the Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal, and an update on Brittney Griner‘s ongoing imprisonment in Russia.

1 DAY AGO