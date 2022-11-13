Khalil Herbert has been placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Bears, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports. Herbert has a hip injury that will keep him shelved for at least the next four weeks. The injury occurred at the end of the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Herbert has been the backup to David Montgomery for most of the season, but an argument could be made that Herbert has been the better back this season. It may not matter, as quarterback Justin Fields has been setting the league on fire the past couple of weeks with his running ability. The Bears may not have much of a passing game, but their rushing attack is quickly becoming one of the best.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO