A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Controversy Arises After Chargers’ Justin Herbert Takes Big Blow
Justin Herbert took a massive blow to the head, which led to some controversy that may linger after Sunday. While running the two-minute drill and hoping to extend their 13-10 lead, the Chargers quarterback led Los Angeles down the field. Herbert scrambled out of the pocket, and while he was being tackled by linebacker Fred Warner, the QB was hit low by safety Jimmie Ward and then high to the helmet by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The San Francisco 49ers defender was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and was disqualified from the game after the play was reviewed.
Why Bill Belichick Has Issue With Gabe Davis Play From Bills-Vikings
Had the Vikings wound up losing to the Bills on Sunday, Minnesota fans probably would’ve felt like they’d gotten screwed. And Bill Belichick would’ve been right there with them. After the Vikings recovered a Josh Allen fumble in the end zone to take the lead with under...
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up. Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.
NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet. Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling...
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Eagles Without TE Dallas Goedert for Weeks
Dallas Goedert is expected to miss multiple games for the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. Goedert injured his shoulder during Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have yet to announce the exact nature of the injury or how long Goedert may be out of the lineup. The Eagles haven’t placed him on injured reserve, which would make one think that they don’t believe he will be out of the lineup for more than a month.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Start Commanders Vs. Texans’ Run Defense
The fantasy football world was dealt arguably its biggest hit of the season with the recent news Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp would undergo surgery and miss at least the next four weeks of the NFL campaign. It goes without being said that no individual receiver will be able...
Josh Allen Shoulders Blame After Bills Lose Heartbreaker Vs. Vikings
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was far from his best Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and the superstar signal-caller ultimately played a major role in Buffalo’s overtime loss. Allen turned the ball over three times in the 33-30 defeat, arguably the game of the year which featured highlights and improbable...
Bears Place RB Khalil Herbert on Injured Reserve
Khalil Herbert has been placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Bears, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports. Herbert has a hip injury that will keep him shelved for at least the next four weeks. The injury occurred at the end of the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Herbert has been the backup to David Montgomery for most of the season, but an argument could be made that Herbert has been the better back this season. It may not matter, as quarterback Justin Fields has been setting the league on fire the past couple of weeks with his running ability. The Bears may not have much of a passing game, but their rushing attack is quickly becoming one of the best.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury
Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Four Wideouts To Add After Cooper Kupp Update
Disclaimer: There is no one single receiver in fantasy football who will make up for the extended absence of Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is one of the top receivers in fantasy with only a few others — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs — measuring up over the course of the season. Kupp currently ranks fourth in average scoring during the 2022 campaign on 22.4 points per game, per Sportradar.
