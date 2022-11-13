Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau
The Green Bay Packers look to build on the momentum from their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys as they host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Bears rookie DB says he was the 'steal' of the 2022 NFL Draft
Selected out of Penn State with a second-round pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade, Brisker has already turned heads by solidifying himself as a starter. Others, like former Bears DE Alex Brown, believe Brisker can be a "Pro Bowl-type player" for years. Brown, who spent eight seasons playing in...
numberfire.com
Update: Mark Andrews (shoulder) limited for Ravens on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Andrews wasn't on the field for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media but did join the team after that. He logged a limited session. His participation on Wednesday is a great sign and opens the door for a potential return on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cardinals designate Marquise Brown (foot) to return from injured reserve
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, just over four weeks after suffering a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. He can now resume practicing and has a 21-day window to be promoted back to the active roster. It remains to be seen how quickly that will happen, but today's news is an encouraging sign for his rest of season impact.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (protocols) now questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (protocols) has been upgraded to questionable on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Hyland was upgraded from out to doubtful on Tuesday and now he's trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Bruce Brown will take a hit if Hyland makes it back onto the court Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Colt McCoy (knee) "day-to-day" heading into Week 11
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (knee) is "day-to-day" according to Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy was forced to briefly leave Week 10's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury. He was able to close out the game but is considered day-to-day heading into Week 11's clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kingsbury also considers Kyler Murray (hamstring) day-to-day, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Murray could miss "another week or so". If Murray is out and McCoy is available, he will be under center against the 49ers. If both quarterbacks are unavailable, Trace McSorley would get the start.
Comments / 0