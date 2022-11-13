Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Nov. 13)

The football playoffs are underway and already we’ve seen performances memorable not just for this season, but some of the best all-time.

Couple that with some clutch efforts at state golf and on the soccer field and the winter sports season already looks like it will also be a good one.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 17, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Hezekiah Harris, St. Thomas Aquinas, football: Harris had five touchdowns - four passing and one rushing - to propel the Raiders to a 59-14 rout of Coconut Creek in a Region 3-2M quarterfinal.

▪ Reggie Heywood, Calvary Christian, football: Heywood ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a victory over Boca Raton St. Andrew’s in a Region 3-2M quarterfinal.

▪ Ariana Silva, Sagemont, girls’ golf: Silva shot a 73 to finish a Broward-best 12th at the Class 1A state meet.

Ariana Silva, Sagemont Courtesy

▪ Shane Thompson, Archbishop McCarthy, boys’ soccer: Thompson had three goals to lead the Mavericks to a 4-1 season-opening win over Cooper City.

▪ Lily O’Neil, Fort Lauderdale, girls’ soccer: O’Neil recorded eight saves and posted a shutout as the Flying L’s opened their season with a 1-0 win over Cooper City.