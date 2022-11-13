Little Words Project – a new brick + mortar shop in the Seaport

“Kindness breaks barriers, opens doors, loves, heals and brings people together. Kindness is what Little Words Project is built on, and we’re so happy to have you along for the ride.”

Little Words Project has opened its third brick-and-mortar location in Boston Seaport by WS Development. The original word bracelet brand has returned to the area after a highly successful presence this summer at the neighborhood’s iconic retail incubator, The Current pop-up.

“From the moment we opened up our pop-up in Boston over the summer, I just knew we were meant to be in this city. We can’t wait to open up a full blown store to give our customers the best Little Words Project experience,” says Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project.

Carrig founded Little Words Project after experiencing bullying throughout her life. She wanted to find a way to promote kindness and self-love and started making bracelets for her sorority to do just that. Her passion project turned into a hugely successful business, with exponential growth over the past few years across e-commerce, wholesale, and new retail channels.

The Boston Seaport Little Words Project store has a wide assortment of Little Words Project bracelets, limited edition merchandise, and a carefully curated selection of home goods, wellness, and beauty items. All of the store’s third-party goods are from female-owned businesses as Carrig is passionate about investing in female entrepreneurs of all kinds. Customers will also be able to personalize their bracelets at the store’s on-site customization bar.

Little Words Project is the perfect one-stop-shop for all gifting needs, or a destination for a self-care moment. The highly Instagrammable store design, bright colors, and joyful accents make for a mood-boosting shopping experience. “I wanted people to come into our store and feel like they were immediately part of our family. The vibe is really amazing and we worked hard to make it feel like an unforgettable experience for everyone,” says Carrig.

“The intention of our retail incubator The Current is to create meaningful opportunities for small businesses both during and beyond the pop-up. Little Word Project’s pop-up resonated so well with shoppers, and it’s thrilling to continue Little Words Project’s story here in Seaport as the brand opens its first permanent Boston location,” says Ariel Foxman, General Manager of Boston Seaport by WS Development.

Location – 68 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11am-7pm Sunday: 12pm-6pm