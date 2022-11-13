Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Bradley Beal was announced as Wednesday's starting guard. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to record 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Aaron Wiggins starting on Wednesday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Wiggins will make his fifth appearance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 228.2 minutes this season, Wiggins is producing 0.74 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones will play his previous bench role after Ja Morant was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Jones to record 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/15/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jalen Williams coming off the bench on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Jalen Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Wiggins back in the first five. Our models expect Williams to play 29.7 minutes against the Wizards. Williams' Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
