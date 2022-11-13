ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit happy to play wherever required

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIrDc_0j9LxFpJ00

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit says he will play “wherever they pick me” following an impressive Test match switch to full-back.

The Gloucester wing had played there just twice before in more than 80 appearances for club, country and the British and Irish Lions.

But he took it to the role effortlessly, combining trademark attacking guile with defensive authority and prodigious kicking in Wales’ 20-13 Autumn Nations Series victory over Argentina.

With Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams both injured, Rees-Zammit stepped in, although he was quick to acknowledge Halfpenny’s assistance during the build-up.

“I will play wherever they pick me. So long as I can help the team, whether that is in attack or defence, I will try my best,” he said.

“All week, Leigh and I sat at the computers doing loads of analysis.

“The difference is in the back-field. You are constantly there, and with the kicking into the 22 rule now you can’t afford to let the opposition in your half.

“Myself and Leigh looked through everything, and I felt confident going into the game.

“I was aware of Argentina’s threats and of getting myself into position quickly so they weren’t going to be allowed opportunities.

“There is a lot of kicking these days, so there are kick battles which you have to stay in. But when the opportunity does come, my eyes light up.

“Against a team like Argentina they don’t give you that much space, so you have to try and play a bit of ping-pong with them and see who crumbles first.”

Halfpenny could be in contention to face Georgia next weekend after being sidelined because of a hamstring problem, so whether Rees-Zammit stays at full-back remains to be seen.

But he once again underlined world-class quality and gave Wales head coach Wayne Pivac another option as the World Cup countdown continues.

“I can play there (full-back), and I will play there if needed,” Rees-Zammit added.

“We were short on full-backs, so I said I would play there if required.

“I back myself, especially when I’ve got players like Leigh and others who have massive experience to help me.”

Rees-Zammit’s contribution was key to helping Wales bounce back from a 55-23 drubbing against New Zealand seven days earlier.

Our physicality just wasn’t good enough against New Zealand, and we had to put that right

“We had massive heat on us. I thought the boys stood up well and really put in a defensive performance that we can be proud of,” he said.

“They were in our 22 a lot, and we went long phases where we stuck in there and we managed to win the ball back a fair few times.

“Our physicality just wasn’t good enough against New Zealand, and we had to put that right.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina this Saturday after being pipped at the post by the Pumas in the summer. The two nations played a three-Test series in South America in July and, after they had won one Test apiece, the Scots looked on course to triumph in the third Test when they led by 15 points, only for the hosts to fight back and claim a 34-31 victory in the final moments of the match.
newschain

Johnny Sexton: I would rather beat Australia than be world player of the year

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he would rather beat Australia than be crowned world player of the year. Fly-half Sexton has declared himself fit to face the Wallabies after missing last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 success over Fiji due to a dead leg. The influential 37-year-old has guided his country...
newschain

Owen Farrell eager to escape acclaim ahead of 100th England cap

Owen Farrell will find relief from a week of acclaim over his impending 100th cap for England by losing himself in Saturday’s clash with New Zealand. Farrell’s acute discomfort with praise will reach a peak the previous evening when Eddie Jones’ squad gather to honour their captain with words and a presentation organised by his Saracens team-mates.
newschain

Manu Tuilagi is the best player in the world, insists Henry Slade

Manu Tuilagi has been hailed as the best player in the world as the destructive England centre looks to produce another stellar display against New Zealand. Tuilagi is set to be restored to the midfield for Saturday’s Twickenham showdown after being given a supporting role from the bench in a thumping victory over Japan that nudged the autumn back on track.
newschain

It’s been a great year – Ireland’s Dan Sheehan relishing rapid rise

Hooker Dan Sheehan always envisaged playing for Ireland but admits a whirlwind 2022 has exceeded expectations following his nomination for world breakthrough player of the year. The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular under Andy Farrell during a stellar 12 months in which he contributed significantly to tour success...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England start training while Wales feel the heat

England and Wales began their preparations in earnest on Wednesday, while organisers were forced to deny hiring ‘fake fans’ and apologise to a broadcaster. Here, the PA news agency looks back on the day’s events at the World Cup. Settling in. England’s first training session in Qatar...
newschain

William addresses World Cup team support during Senedd visit

The Prince of Wales has addressed the controversy over his support for the England football team in the World Cup. William insisted he would be cheering for both England and Wales during the tournament, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, during his visit to the Welsh Parliament. On Tuesday, Welsh...
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar. Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.
newschain

Ephron Mason-Clarke and Jack Marriott send Peterborough into next round

Jack Marriott’s late double helped Peterborough to a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford. Grant McCann’s League One high-flyers proved too strong for the Ammies as they booked a second-round trip to Shrewsbury. Posh skipper Harrison Burrows curled a 25-yard strike just over the top early...
newschain

Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round

Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory. The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
newschain

Samoa back Tim Lafai hoping to cap fairytale return with historic World Cup win

England may be out of the World Cup but Castleford boss Lee Radford and a sprinkling of Super League players including Tim Lafai are likely to have a big say in the outcome of Saturday’s final between Australia and Samoa. Hooker Danny Levi, who enjoyed an impressive debut season...
newschain

Lionel Messi scores 91st Argentina goal in 5-0 friendly rout of UAE

Lionel Messi was on target as Argentina warmed up for the World Cup with a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after being teed-up by Messi in the 17th minute before Angel Di Maria netted a quick-fire brace. Messi then struck...
newschain

England T20 star Alex Hales reprimanded over historic ‘blackface’ photo

England’s T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales has been reprimanded for historic social media posts which showed him appearing in ‘blackface’. Hales, who helped Jos Buttler’s side to glory in Melbourne at the weekend, was pictured on Facebook in 2009 attending a fancy dress party as rapper Tupac Shakur and the images surfaced publicly in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy