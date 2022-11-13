ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milton Harris predicting big future for Gentle Slopes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypong_0j9LxAPg00

Milton Harris is never one for shirking a challenge and feels Gentle Slopes may be good enough to make the jump from bumper winner to Grade One participant after one more run.

Gentle Slopes, a £90,000 purchase on the back of a point-to-point win, is a powerful-looking individual, who put the Autism In Racing At Cheltenham Open National Hunt Flat Race to bed in fine style.

Carrying the colours of Anwar Badri, who also owns the high-class Mullenbeg, Gentle Slopes enjoyed a taking debut at Sedgefield but was held by Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham on his second start.

Yet the 12-1 shot powered up the hill in a more truly-run finale, cruising to a four-length success under Harry Cobden, who has yet to be beaten when partnering a horse from the yard.

Harris said: “I bought him at the sale here at the end of last season and I like to take them to win a race and give them some confidence, so we took him to Sedgefield where, in hindsight, he was a penalty kick.

“Then he ran here in a race which was a bit of a farce – they stopped still for 30 seconds and then he flew up the hill.

“I said to Harry today, you ride him as you find him.

“He is a proper horse. He is not a bumper horse, ironically. He has won that despite it – he is a jumper.

In my mind, we might just go to the Challow Hurdle – we might run in a little novice first

“In my mind, we might just go to the Challow Hurdle – we might run in a little novice first. He is lightly raced and we haven’t done much with him. He is ever so easy.

“I think two or two and a half miles will be ideal. The Challow is two-five – it is just a thought. I’m thinking off the top of my head. He will definitely step up.

“I’d say he will go in a National Hunt maiden hurdle then step up – because he isn’t a handicapper, I’m sure. He is a beautiful-moving horse, so I wouldn’t want to run him at Lingfield in the middle of winter.”

The owner met the trainer in unusual circumstances, as Harris explained: “Anwar and I met in a clothes shop in Bath – you wouldn’t think so, would you? He just came into the yard and he has got Mullenbeg as well. We seemed to get on.”

Does He Know (6-1) notched his fourth victory at Prestbury Park when taking the Jewson Handicap Chase in the hands of David Bass for trainer Kim Bailey.

The seven-year-old is now likely to be put away for a spring campaign, although the winning rider was not sure about Bailey’s suggestion of a tilt at the Grand National.

“He is a fantastic horse. We have had a lot of fun with him, and David gets on really well with him,” said the Thorndale Farm handler.

“The first thing to do is see how his legs are in the morning, because that is pretty quick ground out there. I think we will have a bit of fun with him and maybe go somewhere a bit smart with him at the end of the season.

He should know better – he has trained Grand National winners

“He has carried 12 stone off that ground – it is a phenomenal performance for a small horse. The Grand National could be a possibility. He is a syndicate horse, and I will have to have full confirmation from all of them to be able to go ahead and do what they want. It would be quite nice if we can turn around and go to Aintree with him.”

On the day that England won the T20 Cricket World Cup it was perhaps appropriate that The Real Whacker (10-1) scored a notable success at Patrick Neville.

The six-year-old galloped his four rivals into submission on his first try over fences, taking the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

Making most of the running, he still had plenty left at the finish in the extended three-mile event to fend off the challenge of Indigo Breeze by half a length.

Neville said: “This is his game, fences. I ran him here a couple of weeks ago and probably the ground was quick for him over hurdles, and I was scratching my head going home, as I was disappointed with the run. I schooled him over fences and thought ‘this is his job’.

“He is a gorgeous horse. On softer ground, he’d probably be better. His jumping was outstanding. Gavin was outstanding on him. He went from the front, and it is not easy for a horse, first time over fences, to do what he did.”

The well-supported Bardenstown Lad stayed on for third after struggling throughout and trainer John McConnell, was at a loss to explain the favourite’s run, after he needed reminders on the first circuit and was never travelling at any stage.

He said: “It is in his mind, I think. He didn’t want to do it. We will look at headgear and probably go back over hurdles.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicholls taking positives from Monmiral run after Jonbon reverse

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls feels he still has plenty to work with after Monmiral had his colours lowered by fellow chasing debutant Jonbon at Warwick. The eight-year-old missed an intended engagement at Cheltenham last weekend owing to the combination of quicker ground and a “gravelled foot” in the build up to the race.
newschain

Easing of Ascot ground means Constitution Hill good to go on Saturday

Nicky Henderson has given the go-ahead for Constitution Hill to make his eagerly-anticipated return at Ascot on Saturday, following welcome rain at the Berkshire track. Widely considered the most exciting young horse in National Hunt racing, the five-year-old dominated his rivals in three starts over hurdles last season and his performance in defeating stablemate Jonbon in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March was nothing short of sensational.
newschain

Ginny’s Destiny confirms Lacey’s belief in Warwick victory

Tom Lacey was delighted to see Ginny’s Destiny bounce back to winning ways in style at Warwick. The highly-regarded six-year-old had disappointed on his hurdling debut at Aintree, yet looked a totally different proposition when scooting to an eight-and-a-half-length success under Stan Sheppard in the Derek Bridge Memorial Novices’ Hurdle.
newschain

Bristol De Mai can raise the roof at Haydock, says Jacob

Daryl Jacob has backed his long-time ally Bristol De Mai to “lift the roof” at Haydock on Saturday by claiming a joint-record fourth victory in the Betfair Chase. It is eight years since the popular grey first touched down on British soil, starting with a bang as he lifted the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.
newschain

Jonbon makes perfect start to life over fences at Warwick

Jonbon made the perfect start to his career over fences with a dominant victory in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices’ Chase at Warwick. Trained by Nicky Henderson, the £570,000 full-brother to the mighty Douvan won his only start in the bumper sphere at Newbury and was four from five over hurdles – his only defeat coming at the hands of his esteemed stablemate Constitution Hill in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Frodon on course for Haydock, with ground key to weekend plans for Nicholls

Paul Nicholls has confirmed Frodon will bid to provide him with a seventh victory in Saturday’s Betfair Chase – provided conditions at Haydock do not become too testing. The popular 10-year-old proved he is no back number with a heartwarming success under top-weight in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton a fortnight ago and is set for a return to Grade One level.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

James Maddison delighted to shelve holiday plans for World Cup trip to Qatar

James Maddison is delighted to be gearing up for a World Cup rather than reclining on a sun lounger after his repeated England rejections helped fuel his return to Gareth Southgate’s squad. The 25-year-old’s only cap to date came in 2019 and the midfielder was braced to miss out...
newschain

‘Risk of European cancer epidemic in next 10 years’ if weaknesses not addressed

An estimated one million cancer diagnoses were missed across Europe in the last two years, and a new report suggests the impact of Covid-19 could set back European cancer results by almost a decade. Researchers say the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in cancer health systems and in the research landscape...
newschain

Hughes lining Brentford Hope up for a hurdling campaign

Champion Flat jockey turned trainer Richard Hughes is going back to his roots by preparing his high-class performer Brentford Hope for a spell over hurdles this winter. While better known for his exploits on the level, the Lambourn handler is no stranger to the jumping game as son of the late, great Dessie Hughes – trainer of dual Champion Hurdle hero Hardy Eustace and several other big names including Central House and Our Conor.
newschain

Moore has sights set on Sandown for Authorised Speed

Gary Moore will give runaway Lingfield scorer Authorised Speed a little more experience before tackling bigger targets. The Horsham trainer was suitably impressed by the Gallagher Bloodstock-owned five-year-old’s hurdling and seasonal bow, which saw him power to a 15-length success over Broadway Boy under son Jamie Moore on Tuesday.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England start training while Wales feel the heat

England and Wales began their preparations in earnest on Wednesday, while organisers were forced to deny hiring ‘fake fans’ and apologise to a broadcaster. Here, the PA news agency looks back on the day’s events at the World Cup. Settling in. England’s first training session in Qatar...
newschain

Sione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina this Saturday after being pipped at the post by the Pumas in the summer. The two nations played a three-Test series in South America in July and, after they had won one Test apiece, the Scots looked on course to triumph in the third Test when they led by 15 points, only for the hosts to fight back and claim a 34-31 victory in the final moments of the match.
newschain

Connor Roberts grateful for World Cup chance with Wales after pneumonia scare

Wales defender Connor Roberts will fulfil his World Cup ambition less than a year after fearing he would not survive a severe bout of pneumonia. Roberts was hospitalised last December and the situation was so grave that his wife Georgina was given no guarantee that the 27-year-old would pull through.
newschain

Owen Farrell eager to escape acclaim ahead of 100th England cap

Owen Farrell will find relief from a week of acclaim over his impending 100th cap for England by losing himself in Saturday’s clash with New Zealand. Farrell’s acute discomfort with praise will reach a peak the previous evening when Eddie Jones’ squad gather to honour their captain with words and a presentation organised by his Saracens team-mates.
newschain

Lionel Messi scores 91st Argentina goal in 5-0 friendly rout of UAE

Lionel Messi was on target as Argentina warmed up for the World Cup with a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after being teed-up by Messi in the 17th minute before Angel Di Maria netted a quick-fire brace. Messi then struck...

Comments / 0

Community Policy