Milton Harris predicting big future for Gentle Slopes

Milton Harris is never one for shirking a challenge and feels Gentle Slopes may be good enough to make the jump from bumper winner to Grade One participant after one more run.

Gentle Slopes, a £90,000 purchase on the back of a point-to-point win, is a powerful-looking individual, who put the Autism In Racing At Cheltenham Open National Hunt Flat Race to bed in fine style.

Carrying the colours of Anwar Badri, who also owns the high-class Mullenbeg, Gentle Slopes enjoyed a taking debut at Sedgefield but was held by Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham on his second start.

Yet the 12-1 shot powered up the hill in a more truly-run finale, cruising to a four-length success under Harry Cobden, who has yet to be beaten when partnering a horse from the yard.

Harris said: “I bought him at the sale here at the end of last season and I like to take them to win a race and give them some confidence, so we took him to Sedgefield where, in hindsight, he was a penalty kick.

“Then he ran here in a race which was a bit of a farce – they stopped still for 30 seconds and then he flew up the hill.

“I said to Harry today, you ride him as you find him.

“He is a proper horse. He is not a bumper horse, ironically. He has won that despite it – he is a jumper.

In my mind, we might just go to the Challow Hurdle – we might run in a little novice first

“In my mind, we might just go to the Challow Hurdle – we might run in a little novice first. He is lightly raced and we haven’t done much with him. He is ever so easy.

“I think two or two and a half miles will be ideal. The Challow is two-five – it is just a thought. I’m thinking off the top of my head. He will definitely step up.

“I’d say he will go in a National Hunt maiden hurdle then step up – because he isn’t a handicapper, I’m sure. He is a beautiful-moving horse, so I wouldn’t want to run him at Lingfield in the middle of winter.”

The owner met the trainer in unusual circumstances, as Harris explained: “Anwar and I met in a clothes shop in Bath – you wouldn’t think so, would you? He just came into the yard and he has got Mullenbeg as well. We seemed to get on.”

Does He Know (6-1) notched his fourth victory at Prestbury Park when taking the Jewson Handicap Chase in the hands of David Bass for trainer Kim Bailey.

The seven-year-old is now likely to be put away for a spring campaign, although the winning rider was not sure about Bailey’s suggestion of a tilt at the Grand National.

“He is a fantastic horse. We have had a lot of fun with him, and David gets on really well with him,” said the Thorndale Farm handler.

“The first thing to do is see how his legs are in the morning, because that is pretty quick ground out there. I think we will have a bit of fun with him and maybe go somewhere a bit smart with him at the end of the season.

He should know better – he has trained Grand National winners

“He has carried 12 stone off that ground – it is a phenomenal performance for a small horse. The Grand National could be a possibility. He is a syndicate horse, and I will have to have full confirmation from all of them to be able to go ahead and do what they want. It would be quite nice if we can turn around and go to Aintree with him.”

On the day that England won the T20 Cricket World Cup it was perhaps appropriate that The Real Whacker (10-1) scored a notable success at Patrick Neville.

The six-year-old galloped his four rivals into submission on his first try over fences, taking the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

Making most of the running, he still had plenty left at the finish in the extended three-mile event to fend off the challenge of Indigo Breeze by half a length.

Neville said: “This is his game, fences. I ran him here a couple of weeks ago and probably the ground was quick for him over hurdles, and I was scratching my head going home, as I was disappointed with the run. I schooled him over fences and thought ‘this is his job’.

“He is a gorgeous horse. On softer ground, he’d probably be better. His jumping was outstanding. Gavin was outstanding on him. He went from the front, and it is not easy for a horse, first time over fences, to do what he did.”

The well-supported Bardenstown Lad stayed on for third after struggling throughout and trainer John McConnell, was at a loss to explain the favourite’s run, after he needed reminders on the first circuit and was never travelling at any stage.

He said: “It is in his mind, I think. He didn’t want to do it. We will look at headgear and probably go back over hurdles.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox