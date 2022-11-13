ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

Lewisville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Guyer High School basketball team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

Cosm Is Coming to Texas

The groundbreaking company’s second US location will be located in The Colony, outside Dallas, TX. Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, today announced plans to build its second public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The company’s forthcoming venue will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville

A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cold and Rainy Start to the Week for North Texas

North Texans should expect cold rain throughout most of the day on Monday. According to NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston, the rainfall is expected to begin around mid-morning, and it will likely last until mid-afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50 inches with light drizzle could persisting into...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Exciting Yellowstone News! Yellowstone Is Currently Being Filmed In This Small Texas Town!

Stop the presses! Extra extra read all about it! Yellowstone fans rejoice because you won't believe the good news I am about to spread. So typically everyone's favorite show that just kicked off the 5th season this past Sunday night is set in Darby Montana. The show is filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch called The Dutton Ranch on the television series. However, currently, Yellowstone has made its way to Texas!
VENUS, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas

The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

