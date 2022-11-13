Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers cage Wildcats: Lewisville outlasts Denton Guyer in home opener
The Lewisville girls basketball team outlasted Denton Guyer, 57-52, to win their home opener on Tuesday. Senior Mya Dotson finished with 24 points.
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
martechseries.com
Cosm Is Coming to Texas
The groundbreaking company’s second US location will be located in The Colony, outside Dallas, TX. Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, today announced plans to build its second public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The company’s forthcoming venue will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football bowl projections: Welcome to the College Football Playoff, TCU
Maye, who leads the nation in total offense and TDs responsible for, trails by one point after rallying UNC to secure the Coastal title. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
What to expect from the cold & rainy Monday in North Texas
The work week has begun and while people are saddened by the loss of the Dallas Cowboys to the mediocre Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the weather isn't going to help perk up your spirits, unless you're super into the color grey, cold temps, and rain.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville
A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cold and Rainy Start to the Week for North Texas
North Texans should expect cold rain throughout most of the day on Monday. According to NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston, the rainfall is expected to begin around mid-morning, and it will likely last until mid-afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50 inches with light drizzle could persisting into...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Exciting Yellowstone News! Yellowstone Is Currently Being Filmed In This Small Texas Town!
Stop the presses! Extra extra read all about it! Yellowstone fans rejoice because you won't believe the good news I am about to spread. So typically everyone's favorite show that just kicked off the 5th season this past Sunday night is set in Darby Montana. The show is filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch called The Dutton Ranch on the television series. However, currently, Yellowstone has made its way to Texas!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
