Tom Brady slips, gets called for tripping on disastrous Buccaneers trick play

Tom Brady’s attempt at wide receiver didn’t go as planned Sunday.

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich, Germany, Tampa Bay called for a trick play that ended in disastrous fashion when Brady slipped on the field while trying to catch the ball from running back-turned-quarterback Leonard Fournette, resulting in a Seahawks interception.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets caught up with Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen during a game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Twitter/NFL

To make matters worse, Brady was called for tripping against Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, who got tangled up in the quarterback’s legs when making the catch off Fournette’s pass.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the Buccaneers held on to defeat the Seahawks, 21-16, in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany.

Brady connected with wide receiver Julio Jones for a 31-yard touchdown earlier in the game. Fournette — whose game-day status was previously up in the air over a passport issue — also recorded a touchdown before leaving the game with a hip injury. Brady later added a touchdown to Chris Godwin and finished 22-for-29 with 258 yards and an interception.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Getty Images

The Buccaneers have now won two straight games following their last-second 16-13 victory over the Super Bowl champion Rams last week.

Tampa Bay is currently 5-5 on the season and sits atop the NFC South standings.